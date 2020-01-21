Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 265437 21-Jan-2020 20:52
A rather broad Q but anyone with NOW happy with their 900/400 service?. Also what modem did Now provide?

  # 2403159 21-Jan-2020 21:07
Netcomm NF18ACV for $10/month. I assume it has special firmware by default so that NOW have full control. Unlocked version can be purchased via the shop.




  # 2403160 21-Jan-2020 21:13
I don't even know why you would since there are many other better providers out there. To me, there is absolutely no appeal in Now...




