A rather broad Q but anyone with NOW happy with their 900/400 service?. Also what modem did Now provide?
Netcomm NF18ACV for $10/month. I assume it has special firmware by default so that NOW have full control. Unlocked version can be purchased via the shop.
Spark FibreMAX using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+. Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1, iPhone 6s, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then its data cabled.
I don't even know why you would since there are many other better providers out there. To me, there is absolutely no appeal in Now...
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
