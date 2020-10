I'm trying to set up port forwarding on my router (DLink DIR-810L) so I can later connect to a camera via DDNS, but it's not working.

If I access it using the LAN IP everything works, but if I try my public ip it doesn't. So I'm wondering if NOW blocks the ports.

canyouseeme.org also tells me the ports are closed (connection refused).

Does NOW block ports or am I doing something wrong?