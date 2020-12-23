causecelebre:

Hi all
I have just signed up with NOW and am disappointed with the throughput. I am on the 900/400 plan. i've tested both wired and wireless connection to the router and only get around 250 down on average. I've see it as bad as sub 100. There is no real difference between the direct ethernet connection and the wireless one. The ethernet can support 1000BaseT.
The router is a TP-Link AX20 so not top notch but no slouch either. There was no other connection to the router or the modem.
I accept there are mitigating losses but i should expect far better performance than what I am getting?
TIA
w