causecelebre: The specs imply it should. https://www.tp-link.com/us/home-networking/wifi-router/archer-ax20/ Plus, I always use ethernet for speed testing

Jase2985: have you got the testing to back that up?

In regards to this yes, I have tested this router. I found it could handle around 800Mbit throughput maximum and didn't appear to be using any form of hardware offloading on the firmware I was testing on and so the more streams of traffic, the slower it got. It just simply wasn't great with a Gigabit connection. There are many, many consumer grade routers that can't route Gigabit speeds despite it having "the best of the best" in WiFi. This is why I always recommend using your ISP's provided router if possible as I know that the routers provided have been tested and can route a Gigabit connection.

This is why I rarely recommend consumer grade routers to people especially on Gigabit connections - it isn't just TP-Link, I've seen very similar results from Asus and Netgear also. As I've said, router manufactures normally have zero issues also sending me routers - I have gotten routers from D-Link, Cambium, Ubiquiti, Gradstream and also a single router from Netgear. With the Netgear router they attempted to stipulate how I test in order to get the best speed however their testing was flawed (they didn't want me testing NAT performance but instead asked I test from device to device) and so I returned the router to them and didn't post anything because NAT performance in this case was around 400Mbit. TP-Link and Asus also asked for the same sort of testing and so they have not sent me any routers as I've declined to review them but the routers I had physically gotten have performed very poorly with NAT throughput.

Routers like the Ubiquiti Edgerouter, Huawei HG659, Fritz!Box for example have no NAT throughput constraints on a Gigabit connection.

I get _a lot_ of routers that I test sent to me by ISP's, manufactures etc but unless if they agree to a non-bias review and let me go into the technical side of things such as testing NAT performance, firewall performance etc then you won't see me post anything and instead only use any results I gather for future knowledge.

You'll also note on the forums we've experienced this many times where the speed constraints were caused by the customers own hardware. Just because a router claims it can route something doesn't mean it actually can - have a look here: https://www.duckware.com/tech/wifi-in-the-us.html as while it explains WiFi only, it does show the common problem with this sort of marketing and how it can deceive customers.

So to the OP - if you still have your ISP provided router please test against this. It can route Gigabit no problems so this rules out for example a firmware update that has slowed things down. We've already seen this with the Grandstream GWN7000 where a firmware upgrade broke routing speeds limiting it to around 400Mbit where normally it could route full Gigabit - this was fixed in an update around a year later but this is an example of this occurring in the real world.