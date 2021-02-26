Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNOWSwitch to Now?
kotuku4

439 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#281575 26-Feb-2021 14:01
Send private message

Broadband compare offers Now fibre + $85 per month on 12 month contract. Free set up.

I'm currently on Bigpipe 100/20 for $78. And using Ubiquity Amplifi HD mesh router

Are there any fish hooks with switching to Now?




:)

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.

xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
11897 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2663142 26-Feb-2021 14:40
Send private message

Probably CGNAT, whats the price after the 12 months, any termination fees, etc etc...... youre on BP cheaper, so why look at Now ?

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

cyril7
8707 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2663143 26-Feb-2021 14:45
Send private message

Yeah confused why go to a dearer plan or is it GigE for that price?

Personally I would stay where you are.

Cyril

kotuku4

439 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2663159 26-Feb-2021 15:21
Send private message

Yes Now offer is fibre + 1000/500?

Yes early termination $199.
Only cost is to send modem $15. I don't intend to use supplied modem.

So considerable speed boost for minimal cost.
After 12 months I would check price and shop around if required.

Bigpipe would be $109 per month. retention offer one month free and a modem.




:)



xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
11897 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2663198 26-Feb-2021 16:18
Send private message

I don't get that offer on the site......  you sure about the speed ? :-/

 

Unless Im just not looking with the right filters :)




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

kotuku4

439 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2663207 26-Feb-2021 17:07
Send private message

https://cdn.geekzone.co.nz/imagessubs/c3dbdf4a812018918630f91025035588.jpg




:)

nztim
2226 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2663209 26-Feb-2021 17:22
Send private message

Now has some of the best customer service, however they lack international transit so speeds outside NZ/Aus can vary

 

I recommend now to people that need support, for those who need a public facing IP or are self sufficient that they dont need to call the helpdesk then there are better options

 

 

 

However now does have its place in the market

 

 

xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
11897 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2663240 26-Feb-2021 20:01
Send private message

Nice price - for 12 months anyway. :)

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 