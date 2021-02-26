Broadband compare offers Now fibre + $85 per month on 12 month contract. Free set up.
I'm currently on Bigpipe 100/20 for $78. And using Ubiquity Amplifi HD mesh router
Are there any fish hooks with switching to Now?
Probably CGNAT, whats the price after the 12 months, any termination fees, etc etc...... youre on BP cheaper, so why look at Now ?
I don't get that offer on the site...... you sure about the speed ? :-/
Unless Im just not looking with the right filters :)
Now has some of the best customer service, however they lack international transit so speeds outside NZ/Aus can vary
I recommend now to people that need support, for those who need a public facing IP or are self sufficient that they dont need to call the helpdesk then there are better options
However now does have its place in the market
Nice price - for 12 months anyway. :)