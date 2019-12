It looks like Sky is in a high stakes poker game with the Italian Rugby Union, thing is the popularity of the ABs playing a 'minor' nation is debatable.



About a decade ago me and a friend got to drinking and talking rugby and came up with this:



Step one - Synchronize seasons with the northern hemisphere.



Step two - Establish the Premier Five Nations with NZ, Australia, South Africa, England and France for the first year. Under this would be the Northern and Southern Five Nations with the next best ten teams like Argentina, Italy and the Pacific Islands in some form. The winners of tier two would play off and the winner would enter the Premier next year. The last place from Premier would drop down to their respective hemisphere.



Step three - Re-establish 'proper tours'. The competition above would only run every other year. During the 'off year' we would have real tours. These tours would be just like in the old days where the national teams play provincial or local teams and during the mid week and tests on the weekend. The Lions and NZ Maori tours would be used as a model. The World Cup would also be held in the off year.



Step four - Enjoy rugby happily ever after.





OK, I forgot 'Step Zero' which involves some method of travel which would make this possible and the money to actually set the thing up.



It was a great dream mind.





Didn't anybody tell you I was a hacker?