driller2000: Stoked Parker has secured this fight. I have watched most of his professional fights and it has been good to see his progression - but he is still learning - and does have gaps in his arsenal eg. patchy defence (i.e he drops his hands A LOT) and questionable knockout power against top grade fighters. But he has good hand speed and decent stamina. So he may well surprise AJ, I suspect this may be too much/too soon. I hope he makes a good account of himself - and at the end of the day he has earned his $12M - so well done that man! And......while AJ is a fantastic athlete - with great power - he does plod a little and tends to come in straight - which works if he lands, which he has mostly done - however his stamina (as it is for all big boxers) is not as great and as Parker's camp have noted, AJ has been dropped a couple of times. Anyway..... My money is on AJ (unfortunately) - but Parker could surprise as long as he can keep moving (and defending better than he has recently) and force the fight to the later rounds he may still have a shot.

He has been dropped 6 times. That may include sparring, unsure on that. AJ beat Takam poorly, in AJ's prime, recently. Parker beat Takam also poorly. But in the past, on his way through the grades so to speak

He know what AJ will do. He cant train to fix his glass chin, he can improve defence, at the expense of attack. He can lose some of his excess muscelboundness, he can work on stamina. No one knows what parker will be like. AJ doesn't know, watching past videos is meaningless, as Barry will fix his weak attack, technique, and tactics, so thats a huge advantage. A recent fight he was woeful, walked forward then ran at him with wild swinging arms lol, painful to watch. But I would expect Parker to have grown up a lot between then and now. AJ is under pressure not to lose his belts. Parker less so, as he is still early in his pro career, he can lose, then learn from that and get back to being a contender, his career wont be harmed unduly.

Pity its not an Olympic Gold medal fight, then it would be real but you never know what 3 year plan is behind closed doors in pro boxing