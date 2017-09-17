I might watch this live. Its the first real fight he has had, although Ruiz was up there.
Fury's credentials don't seem that great, and lol neither are Parkers, but to me, its worth a watch
Like any boxing fight, the key is the promotional future of each. Who does the boxing industry want to win for future financial reasons. I pick Parker, as he looks to be a fun and profitable offering to the British fans, [insert country here] vs ENG Boxing. So for that sole reason, I pick Parker to win and win well, as that will get the next match PPV takings well up for a Bellew (who just wants money) win, then a first REAL fight against someone like Wilder, then the high ticket price for the big loss to Joshua