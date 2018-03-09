Dial111: @tdgeek the thing is if you had watched the game you would of noticed a significant difference in physique and fitness. Granted it's only the first game, the warriors right edge was dangerous and defensive was sound.



Spot on. I was so furious end of last year I didnt watch the Tri nations or even any Union I was that P'd off. I knew what Kearney was doing, but I just couldnt understand how 80%+ possession week in week out we were still losing. Teams like the Storm play on posession and defense and let their natural talent play offense. Thats what Kearney is doing I think. Bennett taught Bellamy, Bellamy taught Kearney, then Kearney had Bennett as advisors when we were at our best nationally. It kind of makes sense hes using that blue print.

The thing is you cant defend your line if you are fat and slow. The commentary wouldnt stop talking about how fit the warriors looked and how cut Luke is. For me that said a lot.

Then they started talking about how Green has Johnson looking dangerous, and its true, how many times has Johnson looked very average until mid season? He looked dangerous first game in, at the end of summer during a DAY game in PERTH. Not the sort of heat the warriors of old would have handled at all, but conversely it was the Rabbits that were bunching and puffing by half time, and this is their best team since they won the GF.

And this is the biggest change, they did play as a team, it wasnt Johnson or RTS that stood out it was the forwards and their go forward, especially the younger guys.

And lets not forget we played 10 minutes without Kata who got sent off for slowing the play the ball down.

So when Kata was off, we managed the clock by keeping posession. In league the team who has the ball the most usually wins, we started 30:70 due to penalties but by end of game I think it was 55:45 in our favour.

Speaking of penalties, we didnt let some very one sided penalties rattle us (10:1 at one stage)

The other thing I notice is, the huddle they have now after scoring etc, no straight back to your spot, which is clearly a sign of wanting to play as a team, hard to explain unless you watch a game, the deep breaths in etc, some kind of pyschology work?

Yep one game at a time, Im not saying more than last night they looked like a top 4 team not a team who who cant make the 8. Whether they do next week, I dont know, but based on their defense and fitness Im expecting a win next week.

Im not sure why the highlights dont show the RTS tackle, player diving into open line RTS wraps him up with a bone shattering tackle and takes him over the sideline, RTS gets up pumped and the whole team comes in around him, Ive not seen emotion from RTS before but that said it all for me. Best Try saving tackle on the line in history in my opinion, no bias it was nuts.