Hi,

Thank you to SKY TV NZ for cancelling the Formula1 coverage for 2019 - they really want to lose more customers.

Anyway, does anyone know of alternative TV streaming subscription services to watch the F1 2019 season?

Since the races are at odd hours, I would like to either have the ability to stream on demand or even use Cloud DVR - so I can watch the races the following day.

Thank you

Tom