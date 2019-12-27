Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 261975 27-Dec-2019 13:21
Didn't see a specific thread to it so I think time we start getting excited.

Well done Prada with whoever was used to design the site, everything in obvious places and quality videoagraphy. Showcases our beautiful Country (Auckland) nicely too. Some of these pages are worth viewing just for the aesthetics and content.

My question was the race areas used but found it. I should see some from my home but the one tucked around Rangitoto will need to be in my boat to watch.

Cant wait for the international visitors to start piling into the village.

One of my memories of our 1st defense was how MANY people from all over the world were there. That and how good real (not Lion brewed) Heineken tastes on keg haha.

https://www.americascup.com/en/events

 

 

  # 2381754 27-Dec-2019 14:14
Its over a year away?

  # 2381769 27-Dec-2019 14:44
tdgeek:

 

Its over a year away?

 

 

Yep..

 

 




  # 2381770 27-Dec-2019 14:47
2 people support this post
sorry but yawn, never has so much money been spent on a event that no one really cares about but NZ




  # 2381771 27-Dec-2019 14:49
vexxxboy:

 

sorry but yawn, never has so much money been spent on a event that no one really cares about but NZ

 

 

Sorry but I'm interested in it.  Great to see sailing technology move on to better ways of doing things. 




  # 2381772 27-Dec-2019 15:00
I like it, but not much to talk about for a year

  # 2381773 27-Dec-2019 15:01
old3eyes:

 

vexxxboy:

 

sorry but yawn, never has so much money been spent on a event that no one really cares about but NZ

 

 

Sorry but I'm interested in it.  Great to see sailing technology move on to better ways of doing things. 

 

 

im interested in the technology and design of the boats but as  sporting event it's way overrated




  # 2381775 27-Dec-2019 15:06
vexxxboy:

 

old3eyes:

 

vexxxboy:

 

sorry but yawn, never has so much money been spent on a event that no one really cares about but NZ

 

 

Sorry but I'm interested in it.  Great to see sailing technology move on to better ways of doing things. 

 

 

im interested in the technology and design of the boats but as  sporting event it's way overrated

 

 

It can be very exciting. Speed, tactics, counter attacks. But you can also get a situ where its all top secret, and like F1 when its all starts with new tech, and one side has done slightly better, they have a permanent advantage so it can get very one sided

 
 
 
 


  # 2381780 27-Dec-2019 15:09
3 people support this post
There are several AC75 events during 2020 leading up to the America's Cup in 2021.

 

I like the ingenuity, engineering and design and team learning applied to what is a very old sport - maybe very commercial now :-)

 

It is an international challenge that puts NZ up with the best.

 

Good stuff to watch on TV.

 

 




Gordy

  # 2381853 27-Dec-2019 16:11
Is it Defence or Defense. Thought we used English (Queens English) rather than the US English here in New Zealand.

 

This little ditty incorrectly attributed to John Cleese summed things up quite well.

 

https://starrgazr.wordpress.com/2008/02/15/john-cleeses-letter-to-america/

 

Sorry for the thread drift, but we do have twelve months to get back on topic. 😊




  # 2381863 27-Dec-2019 16:27
Have seen pictures shot by a fishing boat at 29 knots and ETNZ pulling away with ease amazes me, I can not wait for the regatta.

 

I have heard they can do over 50 knots which is amazing and flipping dangerous. 

 

The chase boats have 4 x 300 HP outboard to (try and ) keep up, I believe they will have chase helicopters and rescue drones in case someone falls in the water. 

 

A day like today with a nice breeze will be perfect.

 

John




