Forums Sports Any Paddleboard owners?


348 posts

Ultimate Geek


# 265549 27-Jan-2020 12:39
Looking for a Paddle board recommendation

 

- inflatable

 

- Long enough for an adult and a child (or two) and wide enough to be stable

 

- mostly flat water like Kaiteriteri beach, or an estuary

 

- Budget under $700 if possible

 

 

 

I'm looking at boards on sale, but some of the reviews mention the included pumps not being good

 

Can anyone recommend a Paddle board package they own or have used? 

 

 

 

https://www.torpedo7.co.nz/products/GHS8320TAUE/title/10-8-inflatable-sup-package?gclid=CjwKCAiAjrXxBRAPEiwAiM3DQkwZiNx3diUBlpyAoZ2c-h1jXxX0ZZsuk1dEv50LsgSGKrs6SyLygxoCKS4QAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds

 

https://www.burnsco.co.nz/shop/watersports/paddle-boards/inflatable-paddle-boards/aqua-marina-inflatable-paddle-board-beast

 

https://www.torpedo7.co.nz/products/T7S83N9K2Y3/title/torpedo7-kona-ii-340-inflatable-sup-package---yellow-grey <-- out of price range at the moment but i have found one second hand 

 

 

3247 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2407496 27-Jan-2020 13:06
Purchased a Molokai brand board last summer from coastlines.co.nz.  I think it's a 10.8.  Entry level kit came with everything and a decent bag to store it in.  No issues with the pump which works well, it is however a fairly decent workout.  If we were using it more regularly I would probably invest in an electric pump, but the hand one works well for occasional use.   We paid around $600 on special.  Our has triple fins (which I was advised adds stability).  The people at Coastlines were great, very helpful.

 

I am a fairly solid fella...might fit a child or 2 on there if not going to far but otherwise is a single person only if your seriously paddling anywhere.  




9052 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2407866 27-Jan-2020 23:48
We've got a Shark brand 11'8" iSUP - probably larger than you'd need, it'll support two adults my size - I think it's 180 litre.

 

One of the reasons people might grizzle about the pumps is it's a hell of a job to inflate them to recommended ~18PSI.  I weigh about 75kg - once I get the gauge up to about 15psi, I've got to put all my weight into it - I dunno what volume of air per stroke, but say it was a litre and the SUP is 150 litres, that's pumping 300 times to get 15psi - and you still have to keep going, and it gets harder and harder.

 

Just a warning about leaving them inflated, I saw photos taken by a friend of a Red brand (premium quality) iSUP that was left in the sun.  It apparently made a little pop sound as one of the drop threads snapped, then in a few seconds, zillions of other drop threads let rip, and it took on the shape of a barrel.

 
 
 
 


1446 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2407869 28-Jan-2020 00:09
Bought this one when it was on special for $500: https://www.torpedo7.co.nz/products/A2S8320AAAC010/title/isup-nova-10--package

 

Yours I take it will be more or less the same, so far so good with ours.

Mad Scientist
21348 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2407927 28-Jan-2020 09:51
i have a torpedo7 branded SUP, i think it's the pink 999 one, we bought it for 599. so not exactly high end.

 

it's amazing, very good, no complaints.

 

it's very stable and most importantly it tracks straight.

 

the pump - well what do you expect! it is hard work pumping it up, but it works without a hitch. you cannot inflate a boat by pressing a button on an app, it doesn't work like that.




Mad Scientist
21348 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2407930 28-Jan-2020 09:56
i'd get the torpedo7 branded one 699 down from 1099 ...




348 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2407939 28-Jan-2020 10:12
Great thanks for all of the feedback. 

 

 

 

I was leaning toward the Yellow T7 branded one. Any big risks buying one secondhand? 

 

 

 

Edit: Just saw the $699 one it looks good too 

397 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2408376 28-Jan-2020 20:19
Z-Ray are good.

 

 

 

Open Warehouse sell them (https://openwarehouse.co.nz/product-category/sports-and-outdoors/water-sports/) although I see they are out of stock currently.

 

 

 

1-day often have the Z-Rays as well.

 

 

 

Bought mine 2 years ago from OW and price has now dropped about $100.

 

 

 

I got the 10' 6" one.

 

 

 

Make sure you get an iSUP that is 6" thick and not 4".

 

 

 

Agree with comments that it is a serious workout to inflate these things but I wanted inflatable for portability. Most of the time I leave it inflated and just carry to our local beach. But I am thinking about buying an electric pump. Most packages come with a hand pump that only inflates on the downward movement. But you can buy hand pumps that inflate in both directions saving some effort.

 
 
 
 


3247 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2409429 29-Jan-2020 07:00
Our pump has 2 modes,I assume they all do.  Has a high volume mode for the first part to get the basic shape filled, then a low volume mode to complete the final part to get it up to the correct pressure. 

 

On the Z Ray brands I haven't used one but reviews indicated they were not terribly stable.  6" all the way, seen some of the cheap 4" ones being used and they damn near fold in the middle.  I don't think you will go wrong with the ones you have shortlisted.  




9052 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2409455 29-Jan-2020 08:24
scuwp:

 

Our pump has 2 modes,I assume they all do.  Has a high volume mode for the first part to get the basic shape filled, then a low volume mode to complete the final part to get it up to the correct pressure. 

 

 

Is that as described by steve2222 above, where you can shift a lever so it'll either pump out on the upstroke as well as down? Not all of the pumps have that feature.  Ours does, I'm not sure if it's a "must have" - by the time you're starting to build up some pressure in the SUP, then the upstroke gets too hard - it's like lifting weight bent over - it's a blimmin' back killer.

 

This looks like it's an improvement over standard pumps: https://www.assault.co.nz/shop/product/289982/RED-PADDLE-Titan-Pump/

 

We use iSUP with our boat - as well as being a toy, it's useful to get to/from shore rather than using a dinghy.  I also throw in an 18v blower - it's adequate airflow to pump up an inflatable dinghy in a few seconds - but that needs almost no pressure.  I've used it to blow up the SUP - should probably say "fill it with air" which saves a little time and makes the two-way feature in the supplied pump redundant. 

 

Is there a 12v plug-in compressor that'll deliver enough air volume and pressure for a SUP - but not take forever and risk flattening your battery?

397 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2409743 29-Jan-2020 15:46
Fred99:

 

scuwp:

 

Our pump has 2 modes,I assume they all do.  Has a high volume mode for the first part to get the basic shape filled, then a low volume mode to complete the final part to get it up to the correct pressure. 

 

 

...............................

 

Is there a 12v plug-in compressor that'll deliver enough air volume and pressure for a SUP - but not take forever and risk flattening your battery?

 

 

Open Warehouse and Wave Passion both have 12v air pumps for sale that claim to reach the required PSI for iSUP's.

 

https://openwarehouse.co.nz/product/z-ray-12v-high-pressure-sup-pump/

 

 

 

https://www.wavepassion.co.nz/inflatable-sup-electric-pump.html

 

 

 

I was thinking of taking my iSUP into Wave Passion and get them to demonstrate the pump by inflating my iSUP before I buy the pump.

