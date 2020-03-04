Hi all,

Starting a new thread so we can keep the F1 season discussions separate.

Big news this year?

Mercedes steering angle adjustment. My take is the rules don't actually prevent this, so legal at this stage.

I hear they've outlawed it for 2021, so that probably indicates it's legal now but they don't like it.

Last season with unregulated spending.

Sadly this will likely mean same same, so hello Mercedes 7th consecutive season championship.

Drive to Survive season 2 on Netflix was awesome again and fills the gap. Not long to go now until Melbourne 2020.

Highlights: especially loved Kimi's contribution at the end, and that slow motion of the seagull taking off.

Thoughts/feelings towards this year?