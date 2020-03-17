With almost every medical expert in the World saying that the Corona virus could be with us for a year or more when will the IOC make a decision? My guess - it could come within a week. Postponement for a year might be the least bad option.
No way can it go ahead. Maybe end of year at very best.
It would be irresponsible - too many idiots out there stuffing around - Put me in charge and the decision is easy - Cancel !
2 outcomes
1. cancel
2. if goes ahead japan will win all the gold medals as no one else will be competing.
