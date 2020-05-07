Stuff/Telegraph: An internal working group at the Rugby Football Union is understood to be working on variations of what is being described as "rugby activity" - focusing on reducing the levels of contact to encourage players to return to clubs next season, even if full contact is not allowed because of social-distancing measures. A range of phased activities is being considered, from social-distanced training to competitive touch rugby and a shortened version of the game similar to X-rugby, played on half a pitch with limited contact.
First time I've heard of X-rugby. Something like sevens, something like basketball substitution and play.