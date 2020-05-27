Hi,

I am on the committee for our local sports (rugby) club here in Christchurch, New Zealand. We are struggling to find sponsors in the wake of the Covid pandemic and are looking into starting a social membership scheme where members of the community and supporters can sign up to become a social member of the club for $25/yr. This money will go directly to the club to help run the various teams we field in the local competition.

I would like to setup a simple way for people to sign up to this social membership scheme without having to deal with direct bank transfers and keeping track of names/emails manually. Is this something PayPal can help with? Ideally there would be a button on our website that takes them to a payment portal (PayPal) where they can either sign up for a single $25 payment (one-year membership) or a recurring $25/yr payment which is automatically collected by PayPal until they decide to cancel.

We would need to keep track of who had signed up so we can add them to our local database of social members.

Cheers,

Ben