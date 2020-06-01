I have a daily commuter which I use to get to work when i can't be bothered running, however with its skinny tires and lack of front shocks it isn't really pleasant on anything not sealed. As the kids are getting older, 6 and 3 I would like to take them cycling offroad. Nothing crazy just would like to do things like the Hauraki rail trail, and cycling around campsites and dirt roads perhaps some of the trails in the Hunuas.

I have a dolittle for the commuter which I could easily transfer to the mountain bike for the 3 year old. And the 6 year old is getting better everyday (well apart from uphill)

There seems to be a massive range in bikes both in prices and types and have no idea what i am looking at. The price seems to be based on what Shimano gears they have.

I know I am looking at hardtail probably 29" and I want to spend less than $1000

Where do you start

Brand? Trek, Giant, Avanti, Voodoo, Merida

Price? I want to spend less than $1000 but is a $500 bike way worse than an $800 bike or a $1000 bike

They all kind of look the same.

Any recommendations?