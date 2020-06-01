Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSportsMountain bikes -recommendations


1054 posts

Uber Geek


#271910 1-Jun-2020 12:11
Send private message quote this post

I have a daily commuter which I use to get to work when i can't be bothered running, however with its skinny tires and lack of front shocks it isn't really pleasant on anything not sealed.  As the kids are getting older, 6 and 3 I would like to take them cycling offroad.  Nothing crazy just would like to do things like the Hauraki rail trail, and cycling around campsites and dirt roads perhaps some of the trails in the Hunuas.

 

I have a dolittle for the commuter which I could easily transfer to the mountain bike for the 3 year old.  And the 6 year old is getting better everyday (well apart from uphill)

 

There seems to be a massive range in bikes both in prices and types and have no idea what i am looking at.  The price seems to be based on what Shimano gears they have.

 

I know I am looking at hardtail probably 29" and I want to spend less than $1000

 

Where do you start

 

Brand? Trek, Giant, Avanti, Voodoo, Merida 

 

Price?  I want to spend less than $1000 but is a $500 bike way worse than an $800 bike or a $1000 bike

 

They all kind of look the same.

 

Any recommendations?

 

 




Electric kiwi signup credit Sharesies credit

Create new topic
265 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2496072 1-Jun-2020 12:22
Send private message quote this post

Hey I was in a similar position at the start of lockdown, I’ve got a 5yo. I ended up with a 2018 year model of the merida big nine the only difference is colour and I got it for 1050. I am really happy with it.

781 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2496075 1-Jun-2020 12:33
Send private message quote this post

This is just outside your price range but a very good bike for the money. I bought one last year and got it for $999 at the time.

 

 

 

https://www.torpedo7.co.nz/products/3YBMMN9AG/title/2019-x-caliber-8-27-5-mtb

 

 

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

OPPO Find X2 Lite brings flagship features to mid-range 5G smartphone
Posted 29-May-2020 12:52

Sony introduces the digital camera ZV-1 for content creators
Posted 27-May-2020 12:47

Samsung Announces 2020 QLED TV Range
Posted 20-May-2020 16:29

D-Link A/NZ launches AI-Powered body temperature measuring system
Posted 20-May-2020 16:22

NortonLifeLock Online Banking Protection now available for New Zealand banks
Posted 20-May-2020 16:14

SD Express delivers new gigabyte speeds for SD memory cards
Posted 20-May-2020 15:00

D-Link A/NZ launches Nuclias cloud managed network solution hosted in Australia
Posted 11-May-2020 17:53

Logitech introduces new video streaming solution for home studios
Posted 11-May-2020 17:48

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh system
Posted 7-May-2020 13:51

Spark teams up with Microsoft to bring Xbox All Access to New Zealand
Posted 7-May-2020 13:01

Microsoft plans to establish its first datacenter region in New Zealand
Posted 6-May-2020 11:35

Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids
Posted 1-May-2020 12:53

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.