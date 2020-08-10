Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSportsWhat waterproofing to use on leather ski gloves?


134 posts

Master Geek


#273201 10-Aug-2020 10:58
Send private message

I have spent years trying different snowboarding gloves trying to find ones that are both warm and waterproof and don't cost a million dollars - and generally with little success.  The main bug bear for me is they dont stay waterproof, the shells seem incredibly easy to cut when I am carrying my snowboard but its edge, and once your gloves are wet its over rover.

 

I've noticed that all the lifties etc seem to wear yellow leather "kinco" gloves so after asking some of them about it I have decided to give these a crack and have ordered some.  You can see them here: https://www.snowandsurf.co.nz/products/kinco-gloves

 

I assume I will need to treat them somehow to get the leather waterproof.  What product would you recommend?  I am guessing it will be like dubin, but wondered how easy that would be to apply to gloves, especially the rought leather upper.  And maybe there are other options.

Create new topic
3371 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2537775 10-Aug-2020 11:41
Send private message quote this post

I used castor oil on leather tramping boots and motorcycle gloves.

Create new topic




News »

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35

UFB hits more than one million connections
Posted 6-Aug-2020 09:42

D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi EasyMesh System series with new three-pack
Posted 4-Aug-2020 15:01

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21

Sony Alpha 7S III provides supreme imaging performance
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:11

Sony introduces first CFexpress Type A memory card
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:05

Marsello acquires Goody consolidating online and in-store marketing position
Posted 30-Jul-2020 16:26

Fonterra first major customer for Microsoft's New Zealand datacentre
Posted 30-Jul-2020 08:07

Everything we learnt at the IBM Cloud Forum 2020
Posted 29-Jul-2020 14:45

Dropbox launches native HelloSign workflow and data residency in Australia
Posted 29-Jul-2020 12:48

Spark launches 5G in Palmerston North
Posted 29-Jul-2020 09:50

Lenovo brings speed and smarter features to new 5G mobile gaming phone
Posted 28-Jul-2020 22:00

Withings raises $60 million to enable bridge between patients and healthcare
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:51

QNAP integrates Catalyst Cloud Object Storage into Hybrid Backup solution
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:40


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.