I have spent years trying different snowboarding gloves trying to find ones that are both warm and waterproof and don't cost a million dollars - and generally with little success. The main bug bear for me is they dont stay waterproof, the shells seem incredibly easy to cut when I am carrying my snowboard but its edge, and once your gloves are wet its over rover.

I've noticed that all the lifties etc seem to wear yellow leather "kinco" gloves so after asking some of them about it I have decided to give these a crack and have ordered some. You can see them here: https://www.snowandsurf.co.nz/products/kinco-gloves

I assume I will need to treat them somehow to get the leather waterproof. What product would you recommend? I am guessing it will be like dubin, but wondered how easy that would be to apply to gloves, especially the rought leather upper. And maybe there are other options.