Did anyone else watch the Champions League QF between underdogs Atalanta of Italy & perennial underachievers Paris St Germain? An absolute lesson in playing until the final whistle blows.

Even though Brazilian captain & world's most expensive transfer Neymar put in a career-best performance, setting new all-time CL records in players taken on & dribbles completed (16, previous best ever 11), PSG & their superstar cast including #2 most expensive transfer Kylian Mbappe, could not score. Atalanta led 1-0 from the 26th to the final minute of regular time when Man of the Match Neymar laid on the equaliser for fellow Brazilian Marquinhos. 1-1 & with only injury time to go, suddenly the game was alive.

Just 2 minutes later, PSG's French strikers combined as Mbappe's sweet assist for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting - who 2 seasons ago was a bit-player for Stoke City when they were relegated from the EPL - to score the most important goal of his career, & advance PSG to the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in 50 years.

A genuine showpiece for the world's premier club trophy. Skills, teamwork, stunning result.

Just like the famous '99 Manchester United victory over Bayern Munich, knockout football is played until the very end.