Netflix announced today the production of the first fictional drama about the idol Ayrton Senna da Silva (1960-1994). The project will give fans the chance to cross the finish line not with Senna, but with Beco or Becão, the driver's affectionate nicknames among friends and family. More than just remembering remarkable moments in his career, the miniseries is an invitation to explore the personality and family relationships of the three-time Formula 1 champion. Senna has deeply embodied the willingness of Brazilian people to get ahead in life — and speeded up the hearts of young people, adults and children around the world.

The show, which portrays the man behind the national hero, is produced by Gullane for Netflix with active participation of the driver's family. The miniseries will have international locations in addition to intimate sets such as the house where Senna grew up, in São Paulo state, and to which his relatives granted unprecedented access.

“It is very special to be able to announce that we will tell the story that only a few people know about him. The Senna family is committed in making this project something totally unique and unprecedented. And no one better than Netflix, that has a global reach, to be our partner," celebrated Viviane Senna, Ayrton’s sister.

“Senna is the type of person we need. A young man that fought for his dream and faced many obstacles in order to represent a nation. Senna unites Brazil,” commented Fabiano and Caio Gullane.

The starting point will be Ayrton’s career debut, when he moves to England in order to compete on the F1600. His overcoming trajectory, mismatches, joy, sadness, everything will be there while the show portrays the man behind the myth. The story culminates in the tragic accident in Imola, Italy, during the Grand Prix of San Marino.

"Senna started his journey in São Paulo and conquered the world, we are honored to take his inspiring journey to all his fans, wherever they are. Ayrton Senna has a legacy that spans generations and boundaries and Netflix is ​​proud to take this new look at the man behind the driver to subscribers in more than 190 countries," said Maria Angela de Jesus, director of original international productions at Netflix in Brazil.

The eight episode miniseries, which will be shot in English and Brazilian Portuguese, is set to launch in 2022.