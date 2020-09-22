Well, cos he is a LONG hitter but thats rubbish. Golf thinks that due to him, and its been discussed before, that long hitters need to be reined in

In the US Open, he isnt the longest hitter he was 3rd, behind I think DJ and Rory. 3rd in the Open was Louis Oosthiuzen, a small to medium framed, short golfer

I think too many have made way too much of DeChambeau, he has achieved what he has due to his overall game. No, he isnt winning as he drives 425 metres and the rest of his game is average. Disappointed with Rory's comments, "I'm not sure if its good or bad for the game" His interview was tantamount to saying its not fair.

Thoughts?