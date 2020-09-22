Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Golf - Why is there a drama over DeChambeau winning?
Well, cos he is a LONG hitter but thats rubbish. Golf thinks that due to him, and its been discussed before, that long hitters need to be reined in

 

In the US Open, he isnt the longest hitter he was 3rd, behind I think DJ and Rory. 3rd in the Open was Louis Oosthiuzen, a small to medium framed, short golfer

 

I think too many have made way too much of DeChambeau, he has achieved what he has due to his overall game. No, he isnt winning as he drives 425 metres and the rest of his game is average. Disappointed with Rory's comments, "I'm not sure if its good or bad for the game" His interview was tantamount to saying its not fair.

 

Thoughts?

If Rory thinks that's what it's all about it's up to him to train harder to improve his range. Long story short though, he's wrong and bitter.

Very much so. Its not about the protein shakes, but the hype over this is based on that. A while back they were saying if DeC can sort his short game he'd be great, he has. His putting is excellent as well. Matthew Woolf outdrove him at times as well. MW is going to be a star

 
 
 
 


Bit of trivia I watched on the post game interviews. Bryson's putter is more lofted than his driver. Putter is 6 degrees, the driver 5.5!

