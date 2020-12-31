Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Formula 1 2021 Season Discussion
Jaxson

7477 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#280652 31-Dec-2020 21:11
Send private message

New year, new thread.

Thoughts and feelings welcome.

Big one to watch for me is McLaren with Mercedes power (plus socials from Lando and Ric) and the ‘new’ Aston Martin team with Seb.

tdgeek
26359 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2628702 31-Dec-2020 21:24
Send private message

Im looking forward to Mercedes having real competition. Max is huge, Danny Ric, Perez, lots to like

 

Go back a year, McLaren Number three, you'd be taken away in a white jacket! Awesome for them

 

Seb? I dunno what's up with him, he always delivered, especially in a tight quali. I hope he is rejuvenated

 

 

josephhinvest
1470 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2628712 31-Dec-2020 22:02
Send private message

Sir Lewis! 😬

Batman
Mad Scientist
27901 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2628714 31-Dec-2020 22:28
Send private message

josephhinvest: Sir Lewis! 😬

 

I did see that coming ... but didn't know it'd happen before he'd retire ... or did I miss something?




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.



MrBBEye
211 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2628734 31-Dec-2020 23:36
Send private message

     

  1. "Aston Martin team with Seb" really curious about what Seb can do with racing point setup.
  2. Sergio Perez vs Max Verstappen. Love to see Max challenged again.
  3. Mercedes, no thanks. Valtteri Bottas is Seb's version of Kimi.

afe66
2907 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2628885 1-Jan-2021 13:20
Send private message

Perez vrs max for me. Is he as good as everyone says?

Russell's performance shows how much its the car rathet the individual driver skill.

Also really looking forward to netflix program for season just finished. Lots of dramatic events this year not withstanding the usual back stabbing...

Jaxson

7477 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2679650 24-Mar-2021 10:43
Send private message

So...

Season 3 Netflix is out.

tdgeek
26359 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2679654 24-Mar-2021 10:49
Send private message

Cheers. reminds me to watch the extra video they have on Spark Sport before this weekend's racing. Test highlights and other random stuff



nzkc
1054 posts

Uber Geek


  #2681820 28-Mar-2021 00:26
Send private message

Just watched the first F2 (sprint) race. Great result for Liam Lawson!

Jaxson

7477 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2681840 28-Mar-2021 07:32
Send private message


Jaxson

7477 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2681841 28-Mar-2021 07:40
Send private message

nzkc:

Just watched the first F2 (sprint) race. Great result for Liam Lawson!



Sure was. These highlights videos in full HD available very soon after are excellent and free.


tdgeek
26359 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2681986 28-Mar-2021 12:08
Send private message

Might be some good racing this season, Mercedes and RBR appear to be even. RBR even took the first sector and the top speed marker which are both surprising.

Benoire
2422 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2682021 28-Mar-2021 15:23
Send private message

Looks like the new regs regarding the floor may have affected Mercedes due to their low rake design and long wheel base... with Hammy behind Max, will be interesting to see if the merc can follow this year and get close to overtake or if its just a bit of a dog!

Jaxson

7477 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2682040 28-Mar-2021 16:29
Send private message

Kinda wished to see McLaren further up, but still a solid improvement from them.
Ferrari near the front was interesting. Alonso punching above his weight and Gasly.

I hear Honda are pulling out after this year, so Red Bull really need to make this one count.

tdgeek
26359 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2682078 28-Mar-2021 19:37
Send private message

Benoire:

 

Looks like the new regs regarding the floor may have affected Mercedes due to their low rake design and long wheel base... with Hammy behind Max, will be interesting to see if the merc can follow this year and get close to overtake or if its just a bit of a dog!

 

 

They are a dog behind, but I give them credit to design a car that can only lead. Confident, and the last 6 years proves that

tdgeek
26359 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2682079 28-Mar-2021 19:38
Send private message

Jaxson: Kinda wished to see McLaren further up, but still a solid improvement from them.
Ferrari near the front was interesting. Alonso punching above his weight and Gasly.

I hear Honda are pulling out after this year, so Red Bull really need to make this one count.

 

Yep, Alonso was awesome. Gasly has gone good too. Can Honda reconsider???

