Manchester United back to the English Premier League
1024kb

966 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#280671 2-Jan-2021 11:52
Send private message

As of 40min ago, Manchester United has returned to the top of the English Premier League. Oh yes!! Equal top with LVP who have superior goal difference currently. Their last 5 matches are DDWWD for 9 points, United’s WWDWW earned them 13.

Liverpool were top at Christmas, only twice has the Christmas leader not won the title. Same club both times. Liverpool.

It’s the mid-season transfer window now. United don’t need much - a powerful centre back in the mould of Rio Ferdinand, Nemanja Vidic or Jap Staam & maybe a short-term replacement to cover the 3 week suspension of El Matador. Otherwise, Ole has built an outstanding squad.

Here come the shots from United haters....




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

1 | 2 | 3 | 4
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
lxsw20
2917 posts

Uber Geek


  #2629260 2-Jan-2021 11:59
Send private message

It's very early in the season to be counting chickens. Spurs were 1st 2 weeks ago, now in 7th. 

 

United are second, come end of the season if the result is what it is now, then you don't get a trophy. Not joint top. 

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
1024kb

966 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2630719 5-Jan-2021 13:31
Send private message

The headline after the Liverpool vs Southampton match reads:

 

Ings lobs Southampton to 1-0 win over listless Liverpool. 



 

Slightly out of context but still hilarious. 




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

1024kb

966 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2634851 13-Jan-2021 14:19
Send private message

No longer sharing top with ‘pool, after a Marcus Rashford cross that Paul Pogba met on the volley for a 1-0 win over bogey-team Burnley. Great goal involving our most important player Bruno Fernandes, home-grown Marcus Rashford, MBE, & record signing Paul Pogba.

Watch it here https://streamwo.com/db04f882

That win following another substandard Liverpool result gives this image:



Oh yes!! It’s been a long time, not since SAF retired have United led the EPL. We are back.




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz



kobiak
1582 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2634856 13-Jan-2021 14:34
Send private message

can't wait for 18/01 5.30am NZT




helping others at evgenyk.nz

Batman
Mad Scientist
27909 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2634867 13-Jan-2021 15:04
Send private message

won't win. btw title is misleading - MU was always in the EPL




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

frankv
5086 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2634874 13-Jan-2021 15:28
Send private message

1024kb: Here come the shots from United haters....

 

The Subject line of this thread implies that ManU were out of the EPL. lol

 

[Edit: Oh, Batman beat me to it]

 

 

Hammerer
2372 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2634878 13-Jan-2021 15:42
Send private message

1024kb: As of 40min ago, Manchester United has returned to the top of the English Premier League.

 

It's good to see your joy and enthusiasm. I only know one MU fan and he'll be happy too. 😀

 

Hopefully, other MU fans will come out to join in your celebration.

 

 

 

 



1024kb

966 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2635046 13-Jan-2021 21:17
Send private message

Was not me who gave this thread it’s title. The edit was done without my knowledge. Let’s just say we have a rogue headline-altering bot on the loose here @ GZ. 

Yes, MU has been a consistent of the English Premier League. In 1974 - before Premier League - although they had the highest spectator attendance, some monumentally stupid management moves (firing George Best & selling Denis Law - 2 of the 3 who made up the Holy Trinity) bit them on the ass & they spent a season in the 2nd division.

 

It took until 1993 to win the league again (previous title was 1967), repeated in ‘94 (FA Cup double) then ‘96 & ‘97 (2nd double). ‘99 was the famous treble out of nowhere & then things really went crazy, winning everything in sight - although underachieving in Europe. 13 of the first 20 Premier League titles until Sir Alex Ferguson retired. Nothing since. Well, one Europa Cup but that’s like being the best losers so not counted. 

 

@batman - have done 20 times before. How bout your team? 

 

@kobiak - yup, me too.

 

Our last 12 - WWWDWWDWWDWW for 30pts. 

 

LVP last 12 - LDDWWDWDWDWDW for 24pts. 

 

Remember - & I’m sure the ‘pool squad do too - the only team to ever lead the EPL @ Christmas & not win the title is Liverpool. Twice. 

I have 2 favourite teams - United, & whoever is playing Liverpool. 




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

Batman
Mad Scientist
27909 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2635056 13-Jan-2021 21:40
Send private message

I used to watch MU in the days of Bruce, Irwin, Ince, Kanchelskis, Hughes. Saw them win live the double double, then the treble and nearly another treble. But i have no team after Alex retired. Football became divers paradise. I grew up and don't have time to watch. But now with VAR things are slightly better.

But I still don't think MU will win. Their players have no passion nor hunger nor a strong leader.

Happy to be proven wrong though.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

jonb
1675 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2635068 13-Jan-2021 22:07
Send private message

Been a casual watcher since leaving UK a decade ago, kudos to Man U for sticking with Solskjær, there's been many points over the past few seasons where it seems like he was a couple of results away from being sacked.

1024kb

966 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2635069 13-Jan-2021 22:09
Send private message

Batman: I used to watch MU in the days of Bruce, Irwin, Ince, Kanchelskis, Hughes. Saw them win live the double double, then the treble and nearly another treble. But i have no team after Alex retired. Football became divers paradise. I grew up and don't have time to watch. But now with VAR things are slightly better.

But I still don't think MU will win. Their players have no passion nor hunger nor a strong leader.

 

No-one will ever lead like Roy Keane did, & while the captains armband has been a wandering rag with no settled home for too long now, the performances of Bruno Fernandes make him the de-facto leader that we've been desperately needing for too long. Bruno finally started with Pogba today in a formation that should create serious problems for any team, anywhere. Martial - Cavani - Rashford in front, Fernandes behind them then PP & Donny Van Beek together. World football doesn't have much better anywhere, IMO.

 

There are players with passion there, Fernandes leads the way. De Gea, Rashford MBE, Greenwood, Bailly, Matic & Fred will all fight with passion.




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

1024kb

966 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2640380 23-Jan-2021 04:37
Send private message

Burnley, because they were playing Liverpool, was my other favourite team yesterday. Their 1-0 win broke the 36-game unbeaten at Anfield streak.

To compound the misery of any Liverpool fans - you still have not scored this year. 21 years is your 4 games without a goal record, let’s go 5 games!! Burnley’s scorer yesterday, Ashley Barnes, has scored more goals (1) than the entire Liverpool team this year.

Liverpool have Spurs, West Ham, Man City, Brighton, Leicester & Everton to face in their next 6 EPL matches - Brighton they’d expect to beat. The rest won’t be easy.

Title favourites must be our noisy neighbours, United will fight them every step of the way.




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

1024kb

966 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2641410 25-Jan-2021 09:55
Send private message

The English FA Cup isn’t nearly as relevant as it once was, but any United vs Liverpool match is a serious fight for football supremacy.

In knocking Liverpool out of the cup this morning 3-2, United delivered yet another indication that the Liverpool EPL win last season was more akin to the Leicester City & Blackburn Rovers wins than a return to greatness.

Where United have rebuilt their team with depth (today’s win was without Paul Pogba & David De Gea), Liverpool’s loss to injury of just 1 player - Dutch defender Virgil Van Dyk - has shattered their team. Truly great long-term defence in football comes from combinations - Vidic & Ferdinand with Wes Brown swapping in for either, Terry & Carvalho with Gary Cahill for Chelsea - Juergen Klopp played VDV in every match last season, forgetting to develop a credible alternative. Star defensive recruit Thiago Silva even ducked out of the way of Bruno Fernandes’ 78th minute winner this morning. You what? Oh man, that doesn’t happen.

It’s now questionable as to whether Liverpool, the 2019 European Champions, will qualify for Europe next season. Will they join Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest &, yes, Manchester United as English European Champions that were relegated just a few years later? United returned bigger & better, Villa returned & Forest are destined to become a Trivial Pursuit question. Meh, speculation.

Manchester United are back, it’s not a fluke, it’s not a miracle & it’s not short-term.




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

maoriboy
825 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2641473 25-Jan-2021 10:47
Send private message

Good to see Man Utd on top but it's a long season and it's pretty tight at the top. Liverpool have been hit hard by injury with VVD and Joe Gomez (both first choice Centre backs out injured long term as well as Joel Matip. Not sure what the reference to Thiago Silva fits in as he plays for Chelsea? You weren't thinking of Fabinho, the Brazilian midfielder drafted in as a CB? Long term Man Utd supporter here but even I have realistic expectations of the team and slight sympathy to Liverpools injury woes.





lxsw20
2917 posts

Uber Geek


  #2641525 25-Jan-2021 11:08
Send private message

What is it about teams what wear red & black that brings out a bunch of chat when things are going well. 

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





