Yes, MU has been a consistent of the English Premier League. In 1974 - before Premier League - although they had the highest spectator attendance, some monumentally stupid management moves (firing George Best & selling Denis Law - 2 of the 3 who made up the Holy Trinity) bit them on the ass & they spent a season in the 2nd division.

It took until 1993 to win the league again (previous title was 1967), repeated in ‘94 (FA Cup double) then ‘96 & ‘97 (2nd double). ‘99 was the famous treble out of nowhere & then things really went crazy, winning everything in sight - although underachieving in Europe. 13 of the first 20 Premier League titles until Sir Alex Ferguson retired. Nothing since. Well, one Europa Cup but that’s like being the best losers so not counted.

@batman - have done 20 times before. How bout your team?

@kobiak - yup, me too.

Our last 12 - WWWDWWDWWDWW for 30pts.

LVP last 12 - LDDWWDWDWDWDW for 24pts.

Remember - & I’m sure the ‘pool squad do too - the only team to ever lead the EPL @ Christmas & not win the title is Liverpool. Twice.



I have 2 favourite teams - United, & whoever is playing Liverpool.