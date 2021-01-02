As of 40min ago, Manchester United has returned to the top of the English Premier League. Oh yes!! Equal top with LVP who have superior goal difference currently. Their last 5 matches are DDWWD for 9 points, United’s WWDWW earned them 13.
Liverpool were top at Christmas, only twice has the Christmas leader not won the title. Same club both times. Liverpool.
It’s the mid-season transfer window now. United don’t need much - a powerful centre back in the mould of Rio Ferdinand, Nemanja Vidic or Jap Staam & maybe a short-term replacement to cover the 3 week suspension of El Matador. Otherwise, Ole has built an outstanding squad.
Here come the shots from United haters....