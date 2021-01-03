Hi
Apart from Sky sports is there a reliable way to watch super Rugby and other rugby games that sky has rights to this season.
I am happy to pay for a service if need be just prefer not to subscribe to sky.
Ta
You will need Sky then
Or get invite to services unblocking discussion
I'd prefer to support the sports i watch. How much does Sky pay to nz rugby? i can't count that high. So, the OP doesn't support NZ rugby?
Or Sky Sport Now if streaming is possible
Yeah op said they hate NZ rugby.
OP didn't say that. As you know.
I was once a sky-hater. I've had Sky from 2004 - 2017. They had the monopoly and seemingly did not give an f about the customers.
So for the last 2/3 years, ive been using a mix of vpn's/espn+ and kayo in aus. Since Kayo has lost the rugby it was time for a rethink.
I've been keeping an eye on Sky's movements and i can see that they are moving with the times, with skysportnow and the pending/potential android box. They also seem to be improving their customer relations and are now directly sponsoring teams that i care about - Warriors, Phoenix and (kinda) Breakers.
So time to put my money in a good place and further support my teams. (Unless sky piss me off again 😂)
I'll be signing up with the sky deal in mid feb in time for Super rugby and the NRL to come back up.