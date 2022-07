I was once a sky-hater. I've had Sky from 2004 - 2017. They had the monopoly and seemingly did not give an f about the customers.

So for the last 2/3 years, ive been using a mix of vpn's/espn+ and kayo in aus. Since Kayo has lost the rugby it was time for a rethink.

I've been keeping an eye on Sky's movements and i can see that they are moving with the times, with skysportnow and the pending/potential android box. They also seem to be improving their customer relations and are now directly sponsoring teams that i care about - Warriors, Phoenix and (kinda) Breakers.

So time to put my money in a good place and further support my teams. (Unless sky piss me off again 😂)

I'll be signing up with the sky deal in mid feb in time for Super rugby and the NRL to come back up.