Watching super rugby live NZ
#280688 3-Jan-2021 19:00
Hi
Apart from Sky sports is there a reliable way to watch super Rugby and other rugby games that sky has rights to this season.

 

I am happy to pay for a service if need be just prefer not to subscribe to sky.

 

Ta

Linux
  #2629785 3-Jan-2021 19:01
You will need Sky then

dazhann
  #2629786 3-Jan-2021 19:05
Or get invite to services unblocking discussion

tdgeek
  #2629809 3-Jan-2021 19:17
I'd prefer to support the sports i watch. How much does Sky pay to nz rugby? i can't count that high. So, the OP doesn't support NZ rugby?



PolicyGuy
  #2629812 3-Jan-2021 19:19
Or Sky Sport Now if streaming is possible

Handle9
  #2629963 4-Jan-2021 06:48
tdgeek:

I'd prefer to support the sports i watch. How much does Sky pay to nz rugby? i can't count that high. So, the OP doesn't support NZ rugby?



Yeah op said they hate NZ rugby.

Either that or they were asking an innocent question.

tdgeek
  #2629964 4-Jan-2021 06:55
Handle9:
tdgeek:

 

I'd prefer to support the sports i watch. How much does Sky pay to nz rugby? i can't count that high. So, the OP doesn't support NZ rugby?

 



Yeah op said they hate NZ rugby.

 

OP didn't say that. As you know.

nztim
  #2629991 4-Jan-2021 09:28
The only “legal” and honestly the best way to watch the rugby and the NRL s Sky

HD is now included, Its realtime not a 2 minute delayed stream and the basic sky+sport is about the same price is sky sports now

Sporting rights are twice as expensive as other content




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



Billyspleen75
  #2631112 6-Jan-2021 12:45
I was once a sky-hater. I've had Sky from 2004 - 2017. They had the monopoly and seemingly did not give an f about the customers.

 

So for the last 2/3 years, ive been using a mix of vpn's/espn+ and kayo in aus. Since Kayo has lost the rugby it was time for a rethink. 

 

I've been keeping an eye on Sky's movements and i can see that they are moving with the times, with skysportnow and the pending/potential android box. They also seem to be improving their customer relations and are now directly sponsoring teams that i care about - Warriors, Phoenix and (kinda) Breakers.

 

So time to put my money in a good place and further support my teams. (Unless sky piss me off again 😂)

 

I'll be signing up with the sky deal in mid feb in time for Super rugby and the NRL to come back up. 

 

 

