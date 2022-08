Oblivian: One news this morning, the main sport story was IOS confirming it WILL go ahead. And it WILL have crowds. No other option (probably to get some of the 25bn investment back) https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/sport/434945/tokyo-games-will-go-ahead-ioc-head-bach I see a spat ahead.

Similar to what was said several months ago. IOC was adamant it would go ahead, dispute the pandemic spiraling out of control. Japan couldn't take a different stance due to contractual obligations.





https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/1/20/japan-plans-mass-vaccinations-ahead-of-olympic-games

Timeline proposed for mass vaccination in the above article is very tight. They plan to start vaccinating in May, and to have the majority of adults (50%+) done by July. Given most of the vaccines require 2 shots spaced 4 weeks or so apart and then need a bit of time for immunity to develop, it seems unworkable to have a decent chunk of the population immune by the start of the games.



And the logistical effort of rolling out vaccinations to the majority of adults in just two months seems infeasible too.

They say the games can go ahead without vaccinations, but with 80%+ of the japan population support canceling the games, that would be deeply unpopular.

Also continues globally would need to decide that athletes are are a priory category for vaccinations, in order to keep risks to the athletes themselves to a minimum. The Olympics in general is not an environment great for social distancing.