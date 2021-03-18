'Queen of the Nurburgring' Sabine Schmitz dies aged 51
I was genuinely shocked to hear this. How sad. She was a great ambassador for motorsport, quite the personality and achieved some great things.
I will always fondly remember her lap around the Nurburgring in a Transit. What an amazing driver!
Didn't even know she was battling that old dragon, cancer. Rust in peace
I think she was great addition as a presenter to the new(-ish now I guess) Top Gear, definitely brought a different energy to the show.
Never forget that one where she ripped around the ring in a Transit van passing bikes and things on the way
Found the Youtube clip, worth the watch
Even better, watching her dice up the competition with a proper scalpel
@ShinyChrome, just watched that...............................Respect!
She'll be missed - even by motor casuals like myself.
What a driver...and to be so calm and full of personality at the same time!
Sad day.
She was a demon at the ring......sadly missed for sure
Sad news indeed. She was cool and a very talented driver. I often wondered how she would have gone in F1 and I would have loved to see her tackle Mt Panorama inn the big Aussie race. Go fast through the gates and rest easy in the eternal pit stop.
Ended up going down a YouTube rabbit hole watching the above. One 'suggested' video was a BMW promo about Sabine from October 2010 which today looks like a very touching obituary.