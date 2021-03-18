Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
RIP Sabine Schmitz
networkn

27310 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#283890 18-Mar-2021 10:07
'Queen of the Nurburgring' Sabine Schmitz dies aged 51

 

 

 

I was genuinely shocked to hear this. How sad. She was a great ambassador for motorsport, quite the personality and achieved some great things. 

turtleattacks
456 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2676379 18-Mar-2021 10:08
I will always fondly remember her lap around the Nurburgring in a Transit. What an amazing driver!

Batman
Mad Scientist
27776 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2676383 18-Mar-2021 10:22
RIP




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

ShinyChrome
SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
1437 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2676385 18-Mar-2021 10:26
Didn't even know she was battling that old dragon, cancer. Rust in peace

 

I think she was great addition as a presenter to the new(-ish now I guess) Top Gear, definitely brought a different energy to the show.



cyril7
8724 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2676391 18-Mar-2021 10:31
Never forget that one where she ripped around the ring in a Transit van passing bikes and things on the way

 

Found the Youtube clip, worth the watch

 

Cyril

ShinyChrome
SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
1437 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2676402 18-Mar-2021 10:42
Even better, watching her dice up the competition with a proper scalpel

 

cyril7
8724 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2676410 18-Mar-2021 10:53
@ShinyChrome, just watched that...............................Respect!

 

Cyril

Bung
4546 posts

Uber Geek


  #2676426 18-Mar-2021 11:17
turtleattacks:

I will always fondly remember her lap around the Nurburgring in a Transit. What an amazing driver!



Even better was the lap in the Jag with Clarkson being told how slow he was that led to the Transit lap. She was a driver like Dick Johnson that could give an entertaining commentary even driving flat out.



Handsomedan
4681 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2676450 18-Mar-2021 12:04
She'll be missed - even by motor casuals like myself. 

 

What a driver...and to be so calm and full of personality at the same time! 

 

Sad day. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

hsvhel
810 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2676467 18-Mar-2021 12:51
She was a demon at the ring......sadly missed for sure

 

 

nitro
460 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2676482 18-Mar-2021 13:21
queen of the ring, indeed!

 

rip

 

 

MikeB4
17073 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2676493 18-Mar-2021 13:57
Sad news indeed. She was cool and a very talented driver. I often wondered how she would have gone in F1 and I would have loved to see her tackle Mt Panorama inn the big Aussie race. Go fast through the gates and rest easy in the eternal pit stop.

Groucho
439 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2676607 18-Mar-2021 16:41
Ended up going down a YouTube rabbit hole watching the above.  One 'suggested' video was a BMW promo about Sabine from October 2010 which today looks like a very touching obituary.

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_tG3Tx1e704

