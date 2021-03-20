PolicyGuy: Jase2985: or just all use the same weights room? In America?

The land of the Chastity Pledge but where the Right To Carry A Machine Gun is sacred? It seems to be an almost universally held belief in the USA that allowing sportswear-clad young adults to be in close proximity to each other for more than about thirty seconds is a recipe for guaranteed moral turpitude.

Even worse, this is the kind of thing might result in inter-racial relationships developing - a large part of the horrified fascination with which so many Americans view the Harry & Meghan marriage. Use the same weights room?

What are you thinking? Sigh

Um not sure how they are meant to use the mens weight room as the are 2 different facilities - this from the Washington post story.

"the single dumbbell rack and stack of yoga mats that served as training equipment for women’s players inside the NCAA’s San Antonio tournament bubble, and the massive, state-of-the-art weight facility that had been custom-built for men’s players competing at sites in Indiana."

Honestly if you can't see the problem with this then it sounds like NZ has got just as big a problem as the US.