networkn

27705 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#157651 8-Dec-2014 14:18
Hi There!

I have fond memories of the few times I have been camping, including school camps, though I wish I knew where they were held, so I could return. 

I thought it might be an interesting idea to start a camping thread and hear ideas on good equipment, good locations, tips and tricks. 

My 5 year old boy has recently been asking about going camping and I had been toying with the idea of a smallish tent for the back yard to introduce him to it and then if he is keen, perhaps try upgrading to a larger one and involving the whole family. 

I don't want to get carried away spending loads, but do want a quality breathable waterproof tent that would comfortably fit 1 adult, and 1-2 kids which is easily assembled.

Tent Town near me have a 2-3 person tent with a waterproof rating of 25% off (Coleman) for $149.

I am trying to get my wife interested, but her earlier years did not contain any good experiences with camping (Quite the opposite) and she is pretty reluctant. 

Eventually I'd like to find a place near Auckland we can camp and do a little fishing near a river but I am not sure how realistic that is. 

Feel free to chime in with some advice. 

fizzychicken
306 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1191613 8-Dec-2014 14:36
always camp near a spawn point, or quad, or RL.

couldn't resist.







couldn't resist.




networkn

27705 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1191615 8-Dec-2014 14:41
fizzychicken: always camp near a spawn point, or quad, or RL.

couldn't resist.







couldn't resist.


 

Well I was expecting it. :) 

Lyderies
266 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1191616 8-Dec-2014 14:41
The more money you spend (quality wise) the better and longer it will last you

My uncle sold them for years and always said price usually means quality, quality over quantity, and always, always take triple pegs

If its a tent just for him a 3 sleeper will fine, if it was you him and a friend i would get a 6 sleeper and then when hes older you can always use it for future crusades 




networkn

27705 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1191623 8-Dec-2014 14:48
Lyderies: The more money you spend (quality wise) the better and longer it will last you

My uncle sold them for years and always said price usually means quality, quality over quantity, and always, always take triple pegs

If its a tent just for him a 3 sleeper will fine, if it was you him and a friend i would get a 6 sleeper and then when hes older you can always use it for future crusades 


Well initially him and I in the back yard, which isn't huge. 

Lyderies
266 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1191625 8-Dec-2014 14:50
networkn:
Lyderies: The more money you spend (quality wise) the better and longer it will last you

My uncle sold them for years and always said price usually means quality, quality over quantity, and always, always take triple pegs

If its a tent just for him a 3 sleeper will fine, if it was you him and a friend i would get a 6 sleeper and then when hes older you can always use it for future crusades 


Well initially him and I in the back yard, which isn't huge. 



3 sleeper would be fine then




networkn

27705 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1191628 8-Dec-2014 14:52
Lyderies:
networkn:
Lyderies: The more money you spend (quality wise) the better and longer it will last you

My uncle sold them for years and always said price usually means quality, quality over quantity, and always, always take triple pegs

If its a tent just for him a 3 sleeper will fine, if it was you him and a friend i would get a 6 sleeper and then when hes older you can always use it for future crusades 


Well initially him and I in the back yard, which isn't huge. 



3 sleeper would be fine then


Would $150 be reasonable or overkill to spend on something suitable do you think?

Lyderies
266 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1191638 8-Dec-2014 14:56
Depends how long you want it to last you 1-2 years worth of use (maybe 5-10 times a year) would be sweet for a $150 one before its wear and tear starts

The tent i have now cost me $500 (3 people) and has lasted 7 years of drunken use and is now starting to fail me




networkn

27705 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1191641 8-Dec-2014 14:58
Lyderies: Depends how long you want it to last you 1-2 years worth of use (maybe 5-10 times a year) would be sweet for a $150 one before its wear and tear starts

The tent i have now cost me $500 (3 people) and has lasted 7 years of drunken use and is now starting to fail me


Yah I'd hope for 2-3 years, 3 times a year or maybe 4.

Lyderies
266 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1191644 8-Dec-2014 15:02
In my experience the waterproofing has been my problem with cheaper tents, that and the stitching of the tarp to the canvas

Since he is only five i would say with good care of it $150 should last you max 3 years of good use




tchart
2125 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #1191649 8-Dec-2014 15:16
We do a fair bit of camping now that the kids are a bit older.

Pre-kids we bought a 4 person tent (pretty sure it was from the Warehouse). Was fine for me and the wife (double blow up mattress etc) back in the day.

We still have the same tent (14 years old now). The fly has a few small holes but otherwise its fine (used it in totally crap weather a few weeks ago). So really unless quality has changed dramatically our cheap tent has lasted a long time (albeit with a break while the kids were little). 

Anyway, point of the story is 4 person doesn't mean 4 person. Ours wont fit two double blow up mattress. The dome shape means I can only just fit two camp stretchers in it (recently found this out on a scout camp). So if you want more comfort than a blow up mattress make sure you can fit stretchers in it.

When we go camping with the whole family we have a bigger 2.5 room Kathmandu tent (~$500). We did originally buy a tent from Rebel sports (quality was okay) but the entrance wasn't completely sealed.

I seem to recall a tent thread on Geekzone.

xpd
Trash bandit
12007 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1191652 8-Dec-2014 15:27
I picked up a 4 person dome tent from FCO recently for $60 odd (on sale), usually $149 to do for my kids to have some fun in over the holidays.  If it survives 2 years, it'll have paid itself off big time ;)

We were given a large (3 room) tent at the start of the year, told it had a "small rip on one side at the floor" - turns out it was the entire side floor that had been pulled away from the wall...  gave up especially after a strong wind came through and ripped all around where the pegs were.... 




networkn

27705 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1191654 8-Dec-2014 15:37
This may end up sounding like a dumb question, but other than camping grounds, is there a list of places that rent their properties to campers, that are really nice, have fresh water fishing available etc? I'd consider Rotorua/Taupo as options.

I am not really into camping grounds because while they have facilities they are usually crowded etc. 

Handsomedan
4861 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #1191660 8-Dec-2014 15:52
We got a 4-person Dome tent from Argos in the UK about 20 years ago...still going strong now.

We use that for the odd camp-out in the garden.

We bought a 2 bedroom, LARGE tent from The Warehouse a couple of years ago on sale for about $400.00...it's been great in the summer months.

I tend to err on the side of Kathmandu is expensive unless you are a memeber of the Summit Club - at which point you usually pay the right price for good gear.

We have lots of glamping stuff now, as out tent is about the size of a caravan, but unless you are going for a few days at the very least, theses ara a real hassle to put up and take down and are harder to store and transport.

A 4-6 person dome would be easier to put up and to transport, would give you ample room and would be ideal for what you want.

Something like this would probably do you well: Kathmandu tent

Or this: FCO 6-person tent




MikeB4
17170 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #1191666 8-Dec-2014 16:02
Dome tents are noisy if the wind gets up and makes sleeping tricky, but they are light and a piece of cake to put up. Canvas is best if you are intending to stay for more than a few days and they are quieter. Give yourself plenty of room, buy a small tent and you will hate it especially if you get bad weather and you are inside
the tent for long periods. Also a larger tents means you can stow stuff better and you wont be falling over thing constantly.

Next is get very good sleeping equipment, Inflatable beds are very comfortable and stow easy for travelling. Camp stretchers and uncomfortable and noisy. Getting a good nights sleep means you will enjoy your days way better.

Get good lighting.

networkn

27705 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1191668 8-Dec-2014 16:04
I have been told to get waterproof rating of at least 2000mm is that sound advice?
The Katmandu says it's that, the FCO says 1000mm. The $149 option at Tent Town was 2000mm.

