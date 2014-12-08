

We do a fair bit of camping now that the kids are a bit older.



Pre-kids we bought a 4 person tent (pretty sure it was from the Warehouse). Was fine for me and the wife (double blow up mattress etc) back in the day.



We still have the same tent (14 years old now). The fly has a few small holes but otherwise its fine (used it in totally crap weather a few weeks ago). So really unless quality has changed dramatically our cheap tent has lasted a long time (albeit with a break while the kids were little).



Anyway, point of the story is 4 person doesn't mean 4 person. Ours wont fit two double blow up mattress. The dome shape means I can only just fit two camp stretchers in it (recently found this out on a scout camp). So if you want more comfort than a blow up mattress make sure you can fit stretchers in it.



When we go camping with the whole family we have a bigger 2.5 room Kathmandu tent (~$500). We did originally buy a tent from Rebel sports (quality was okay) but the entrance wasn't completely sealed.



I seem to recall a tent thread on Geekzone.