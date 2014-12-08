Hi There!
I have fond memories of the few times I have been camping, including school camps, though I wish I knew where they were held, so I could return.
I thought it might be an interesting idea to start a camping thread and hear ideas on good equipment, good locations, tips and tricks.
My 5 year old boy has recently been asking about going camping and I had been toying with the idea of a smallish tent for the back yard to introduce him to it and then if he is keen, perhaps try upgrading to a larger one and involving the whole family.
I don't want to get carried away spending loads, but do want a quality breathable waterproof tent that would comfortably fit 1 adult, and 1-2 kids which is easily assembled.
Tent Town near me have a 2-3 person tent with a waterproof rating of 25% off (Coleman) for $149.
I am trying to get my wife interested, but her earlier years did not contain any good experiences with camping (Quite the opposite) and she is pretty reluctant.
Eventually I'd like to find a place near Auckland we can camp and do a little fishing near a river but I am not sure how realistic that is.
Feel free to chime in with some advice.