It looks likely we will be relocating to Dubai for a few years. I am being offered a role in Dubai with my existing multinational company. This will cover relocation expenses etc. I am aware of the usual (accommodation, healthcare, schooling, flights) allowances and those issues to consider.

I'd be interested in the experiences of others who have done this, particularly with you (6 years and 4 years old) children. It's going to happen fast (they want me there in July) so any advise would be appreciated.