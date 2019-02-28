We're looking at replacing our boys' cheap-as tent that's gone somewhat dodgy with an inflatable tent which, at 50% off , would cost a bit over $600; given my wife has an aversion to the idea of camping (having managed to avoid it her whole life) we're not wanting to spend too much. Equally, it doesn't have to be a tent that is built to survive huge downpours or hurricanes, as I know for sure my wife will always be (literally) a fair-weather camper!

The inflatable concept appeals to me due to the quick set-up time and that there aren't any poles to break or go dodgy (which is what happened to our cheap tent).

This is the specific tent here: https://www.torpedo7.co.nz/products/T7RTFN9CD/title/air-series-600

Has anyone here got experience (direct, indirect, read or heard stuff) about the quality and reliability of such tents? Or can recommend any particular models or brands of inflatable tents?

Thanks in advance.