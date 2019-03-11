tdgeek: Boeing still haven't owned up to Lion Air. But they addressed the software issue. Odd.

I don't believe any new / changed B737 MAX software or hardware has been approved or issued.

The only changes as far as I know, is to include documentation in the flight crew reference manuals that the MCAS exists, and how it works.

There are probably very serious discussions going on between Boeing and the main certification authorities (FAA & EASA) about how a system that is critical to flight safety can rely on a single sensor (Angle of Attack indicator) input with no redundancy, no 'voting', not even a 'disagree flag'

Just my $0.02