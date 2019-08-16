Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTravel (planes, train, cruise)TransferWise - new Borderless Account and Debit MasterCard launched


2402 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#255535 16-Aug-2019 14:51
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Came across this today and it looks like a good alternative to the traditional providers. 

 

All the usual marketing blurb, but have noticed that since their launch a few months ago, they've now added a Debit MasterCard with multi-currency and a bunch of smarts that appears to be cheaper than the rest.

 

 

 

TransferWise MasterCard Debit Launch NZ

 

 

 

"The TransferWise borderless account is a new kind of global, multi-currency account. It lets you send and receive money around the world with the real exchange rate – the one you see on Google.

 

Independent market research says it's up to 9 x cheaper than using PayPal to send money from New Zealand, and up to 7 x cheaper to receive it.

 

We knew Kiwi customers were keen to use the borderless account, and we’ve been working hard to make this happen. So from today, New Zealand's gone borderless!

 

This launch is a huge milestone in the journey towards fairer, more transparent charges for sending money across borders. It means that now even more customers can pay and get paid around the world for less."

 

 

 

I've ordered one - will see what comes of it...it was a quick and painless set up 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5
5768 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2300456 16-Aug-2019 14:51
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Allow me to introduce you folks to our new travel community: TravelTalk NZ.

 

We hope to see you there!

 




I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.

BDFL - Memuneh
65498 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2300579 16-Aug-2019 20:10
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Yes, got the press release... Opened an account yesterday and got a debit card linked to it. You get a bank account number for deposits in the US, NZ and other countries - funds go directly to this card. Convenient for receiving payments from overseas.




Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff) | Sharesies (ref code) | My technology disclosure 

 
 
 
 


2698 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2300651 16-Aug-2019 22:41
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Is there a fee to withdrawal money out of your NZD balance on TransferWise to your own bank account?




Sony

 

--

 

NZ TechBlog Follow me on Twitter | My Geekzone blog |

487 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2300659 16-Aug-2019 23:11
Send private message quote this post

sonyxperiageek:

 

Is there a fee to withdrawal money out of your NZD balance on TransferWise to your own bank account?

 

 

I've been using Transferwise for most of my AUD-NZD transfers for a few months, the other week I setup an NZD borderless account as well as my AUD one and did a transfer back via it.  There is a % fee for sending NZD to NZD.

 

 

Amount sent  500 NZD

 

 

 

Converts to   498.55 NZD

 

 

 

Fee              1.45 NZD

 





Speedtest

2698 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2300661 16-Aug-2019 23:18
Send private message quote this post

I see, thanks. Also just signed up.

 

Because of all the different currencies you can keep in Transferwise, I wonder if some may even use it as a platform for currency trading.




Sony

 

--

 

NZ TechBlog Follow me on Twitter | My Geekzone blog |

3413 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2300677 17-Aug-2019 07:38
Send private message quote this post

I wonder if it will work with some services that don't let you use nz credit cards :P

BDFL - Memuneh
65498 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2300691 17-Aug-2019 09:08
Send private message quote this post

tripp:

 

I wonder if it will work with some services that don't let you use nz credit cards :P

 

 

I doubt it. Some of these services use cards issued in Malta or other country... 




Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff) | Sharesies (ref code) | My technology disclosure 

 
 
 
 


58 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2300909 17-Aug-2019 15:43
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

I have been using TransferWise for some years now, but most recently it has proven useful for transferring GBP pensions into NZD by providing some control over timing for improved exchange rates.  The advent of the Mastercard debit card is a real game changer eg we are off to Oz for a holiday next week so I can convert my GBP into AUD at the current mid-point exchange rate and no fee, then spend AUD on the card with no fee; moreover, can use at ATM for AUD with no fee for up to a $350 within 30 days.  The only thing to note is, although a debit card, in NZ and AUS you have to select Credit rather than Cheque on the POS machine!

143 posts

Master Geek


  #2307882 29-Aug-2019 15:00
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

The links in the OP seem a bit weird. If I click on them when not using an adblocker, they redirect to pwieu.com/blank-page (not nice I understand). If I use an adblocker they go to the correct site. Don't think its me as it is the same on desktop and android phone. If I hover over the links in either condition they seem to be OK. Any thoughts?

 

GZ is one of the few sites I don't use an adblocker and I'd like it to stay that way.



2402 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2307884 29-Aug-2019 15:05
Send private message quote this post

MartinGZ:

 

The links in the OP seem a bit weird. If I click on them when not using an adblocker, they redirect to pwieu.com/blank-page (not nice I understand). If I use an adblocker they go to the correct site. Don't think its me as it is the same on desktop and android phone. If I hover over the links in either condition they seem to be OK. Any thoughts?

 

GZ is one of the few sites I don't use an adblocker and I'd like it to stay that way.

 

 

Hmm...that's odd - I just used the addresses from the site in question. Perhaps @freitasm can shed some light on that...I certainly didn't intend to link to anything other than the legitimate site




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.

265 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2307889 29-Aug-2019 15:17
Send private message quote this post

I've been waiting for this for ages - great news! I use this for moving my income earned overseas back to NZ, and it is by far the cheapest method I've found.
If signing up, click this - https://transferwise.com/u/grahamc158 
You (and me) get (I think) get £50 off transfers.

BDFL - Memuneh
65498 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2307903 29-Aug-2019 15:54
Send private message quote this post

@MartinGZ:

 

The links in the OP seem a bit weird. If I click on them when not using an adblocker, they redirect to pwieu.com/blank-page (not nice I understand). If I use an adblocker they go to the correct site. Don't think its me as it is the same on desktop and android phone. If I hover over the links in either condition they seem to be OK. Any thoughts?

 

GZ is one of the few sites I don't use an adblocker and I'd like it to stay that way.

 

 

The links work for me. So I wonder if your your computer or router have some DNS poisoning happening - some malware perhaps? Does it happen on your Android phone when connected to WiFi? Tried with WiFi off?

 

If you ping transferwise.com what do you get? I have 104.16.41.16




Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff) | Sharesies (ref code) | My technology disclosure 

143 posts

Master Geek


  #2307982 29-Aug-2019 18:22
Send private message quote this post

@freitasm

 

Ping = 104.16.40.16 which is transferwise.
Just in case, I installed Malwarebytes on the PC and it came up with nothing.

 

With Android, it's the same on 4G or Wi-Fi.

 

I've played around and found the following repeatable with Opera Android (v53), which I think you have. I wasn't quite correct before, but with this page open at the OP:

 

Opera Settings: Data savings OFF, Ad blocking OFF, refresh page.
   Long press on the TravelWise link and you get the viglink redirect shown below. If clicked it sends you to pwieu.
Opera Settings: Data savings OFF, Ad blocking ON, refresh page.
   Long press on the TravelWise link and you get the viglink redirect below.
Opera Settings: Data savings ON, Ad blocking OFF, refresh page.
   Long press on the TravelWise link and you get the correct link below.
Opera Settings: Data savings ON, Ad blocking ON, refresh page.
   Long press on the TravelWise link and you get the correct link below.

 


Redirect Link (note I've split this so it doesn't load for everyone.):

 

https://redirect.viglink.com/?

 


format=go&jsonp=vglnk_156705652648221&key=52c49b41c094df83a0993effa5865823&libId=jzw8yrjd0100fjo4000DA3z431o7l&loc=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.geekzone.co.nz%2Fforums.asp%3Fforumid%3D179%26topicid%3D255535&v=1&opt=true&out=https%3A%2F%2Ftransferwise.com%2Fnz%2Fborderless%2Ftravel%3Futm_source%3Dhomepage%26utm_medium%3Dbanner%26utm_campaign%3Dnz_card_launch&ref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.geekzone.co.nz%2Fforums.asp%3Fforumid%3D179&title=TransferWise%20-%20new%20Borderless%20Account%20and%20Debit%20MasterCard%20launched&txt=TransferWise%20MasterCard%20Debit%20Launch%20NZ

 


Correct Link:

 

https://transferwise.com/nz/borderless/travel?utm_source=homepage&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=nz_card_launch

BDFL - Memuneh
65498 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2308001 29-Aug-2019 18:41
Send private message quote this post

Viglink is ok - it is our aff link manager. But it only comes in play when you are not logged in.




Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff) | Sharesies (ref code) | My technology disclosure 

143 posts

Master Geek


  #2308011 29-Aug-2019 18:58
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

I confirm I do not get this issue when I log in. Perhaps that Viglink is broken?

 

I do 99% of my browsing without being logged in, only logging in when needing to. It's a privacy thing. And yes, you should see the tin hat collection. ;-)

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Malwarebytes finds Mac threats outpace Windows for the first time
Posted 13-Feb-2020 08:01

Amazon launches Echo Show 8 in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 8-Feb-2020 20:36

Vodafone New Zealand starts two year partnership with LetsPlay.Live
Posted 28-Jan-2020 11:24

Ring launches indoor-only security camera
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:26

New report findings will help schools implement the digital technologies curriculum content
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:25

N4L to upgrade & support wireless internet inside schools
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:22

Netflix releases 21 Studio Ghibli works
Posted 22-Jan-2020 11:42

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.