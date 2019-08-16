Came across this today and it looks like a good alternative to the traditional providers.

All the usual marketing blurb, but have noticed that since their launch a few months ago, they've now added a Debit MasterCard with multi-currency and a bunch of smarts that appears to be cheaper than the rest.

TransferWise MasterCard Debit Launch NZ

"The TransferWise borderless account is a new kind of global, multi-currency account. It lets you send and receive money around the world with the real exchange rate – the one you see on Google.

Independent market research says it's up to 9 x cheaper than using PayPal to send money from New Zealand, and up to 7 x cheaper to receive it.

We knew Kiwi customers were keen to use the borderless account, and we’ve been working hard to make this happen. So from today, New Zealand's gone borderless!

This launch is a huge milestone in the journey towards fairer, more transparent charges for sending money across borders. It means that now even more customers can pay and get paid around the world for less."

I've ordered one - will see what comes of it...it was a quick and painless set up