Flew with them in August to/from Syndey.

On the way over we paid for the upgrade to Business (which is like Premium economy on AirNZ). Can't complain - service was great, and lots of drinks. The meals were fantastic and they supplied us with a tablet for entertainment.

On the way back we turned down the upgrade (we had put in a bid for it both ways and got accepted both ways). The service was fine, meal was OK, only one drink. Had our own devices for IFE - the iPad worked perfectly, Surface Pro would not load the movie (could see the menus etc, was very clunky in windows).

The only gripe I had was that when we booked (start of the year) I had booked for our return flight to land in AKL at about 5PM, leaving us enough time to get home to Waiheke Island without having to stay a night in AKL. They cancelled that flight, so we got moved to one which would have landed about 10pm. I then had to book a hotel as I couldn't guarantee it was going to be on time (an hour late, and we would have missed the last ferry to home). They then cancelled that one, and we actually ended up on a plane that landed at 12.15am. They didn't want to know about me having to book a hotel because they had cancelled the flight I requested. Note - they cancelled those two flights a couple of months before we flew, it wasn't a last minute thing.