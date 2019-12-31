Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Travel (planes, train, cruise)collapsible chairs - camping / beach / events etc

dt



557 posts

Ultimate Geek


# 262027 31-Dec-2019 12:01
Any recommendations on some decent collapsible chairs to take away camping / to the beach etc?

 

We seem to be forever replacing the ones we are buying form mitre10/bunnings/briscoes. we've always just bought whats on special without much thought but we use them quite a bit so they wear out very quickly.

 

I need to replace two before we go camping later in January so rather than just pop down the road and grab whatever on special again would rather put a bit more effort in this time as its just been such a waste of money replacing them annually 

 

Would appreciate direct recommendations if at all possible! 

 

Cheers and have a happy new year all 

Geekzone Robot

Uber Geek

Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2383248 31-Dec-2019 12:01
Allow me to introduce you folks to our new travel community: TravelTalk NZ.

 

We hope to see you there!

 




I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.

Joseph

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2383286 31-Dec-2019 13:14
We have a couple of the Kathmandu festival chairs that we use for going to speedway and to the beach. They are low chairs, not regular height. Ours are a few years old now but as good as new after lots of use. Not too heavy to carry. Rated to 100kg and they are cheaper now than the ones we bought.

Cheers,
Joseph

 
 
 
 


Azza

Ultimate Geek


  # 2383290 31-Dec-2019 13:22
Got a couple of the warehouse “big boys” or similar. Often on special and rated for 150kgs, these havent caused us any grief yet.

