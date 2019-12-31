Any recommendations on some decent collapsible chairs to take away camping / to the beach etc?

We seem to be forever replacing the ones we are buying form mitre10/bunnings/briscoes. we've always just bought whats on special without much thought but we use them quite a bit so they wear out very quickly.

I need to replace two before we go camping later in January so rather than just pop down the road and grab whatever on special again would rather put a bit more effort in this time as its just been such a waste of money replacing them annually

Would appreciate direct recommendations if at all possible!

Cheers and have a happy new year all