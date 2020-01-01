I can get a really great rate from SnapTravel for my accommodation later this month to the US.

I have never heard of them before, but I see trust pilot has them as 4.7 from 5 stars off 10,500 reviews. I was hoping someone here had used them before?

I guess worst case is I book, wait 2 days and then ring the hotel and confirm? If confirmed then no worries and if not, do a chargeback through my credit card?

Also, it's some of the coldest times of the year to be in Chicago, has anyone been there this time of year and have any guidance on things I should include in my packing list? I don't usually wear a hat, scarf or gloves but I hear some people recommend them? I don't expect to spend a LOT of time outside, maybe the occasional bit of sight seeing :)

Any other tips or tricks or recommendations for Chicago would be appreciated.

Cheers