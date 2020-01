I’m sure this principle must have been discussed here but can’t readily find discussions.

My wife and I need to fly one way from Manchester, UK, to Split, Croatia, in May this year. One-way flights are priced around $550 pp. However, if I look at return flights and put in a fictitious return date, the return prices are around $450 pp.

Is there any reason why we shouldn’t book two return flights - then just fail to show up for the return to MAN?