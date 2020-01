timbosan: No - she will need some sort of onward ticket to another country. (Having been in this exact situation).



Others will clarify but the airlines don't let you even let you check-in without the appropriate visas / passports

My wife and I, travelling on NZ passports, arrived at Heathrow a couple of years ago without holding tickets exiting UK or EU. The UK immigration guy gave us the third-degree and wanted to know why. We had a reasonable explanation which included our timing and plans for departure (from Germany) - and he asked us a few further questions about all that. Then he asked us how much money we had with us and what were our financial resources back in NZ.

In the end he was just playing with us, with a twinkle in his eye - pretending he wasn’t going to let us in - then just smiled and said “Have a great time in England”.

So it can be done - but it’s certainly better to have a ticket. In our case, dare I say it, I think we looked reasonably respectable and well-heeled, in our ‘60s - and I think he just made a judgement call. Other peoples’ MMV.