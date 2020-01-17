Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Travel (planes, train, cruise)Letting slower passengers board airplane first really is faster - Science!








# 265335 17-Jan-2020 08:04
https://arstechnica.com/science/2020/01/letting-slower-passengers-board-airplane-first-really-is-faster-study-finds/




The little things make the biggest difference.









  # 2400325 17-Jan-2020 08:04





  # 2400370 17-Jan-2020 08:13
It's kinda funny. It didn't seem long after they did some tests on mythbusters that all of a sudden they were dual loading both J* and ANZ via front/rear doors where they could.

 

Obviously it's a contention to make sure they get off gate times so now try what they can to improve.

 

https://www.businessinsider.com.au/mythbusters-airlines-are-boarding-their-planes-all-wrong-2014-9?r=US&IR=T

 
 
 
 











  # 2400393 17-Jan-2020 09:11
While all these formulas are great the simple fact is none factor in carry on baggage so really can't be applied to the US market which is very different to a country like NZ. If you've ever flown in the US you'll know people literally do take their kitchen sink with them - people take excessive amounts of carry on and on many flights it's not uncommon for bags to end up having to be checked on boarding once they run out of overhead bin space.

 

Because you have zone based boarding many people often don't end up with their bags directly above them on a plane so the whole boarding (and subsequent leaving the plane) simply becomes a nightmare.

 

 

 

 

