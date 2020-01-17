While all these formulas are great the simple fact is none factor in carry on baggage so really can't be applied to the US market which is very different to a country like NZ. If you've ever flown in the US you'll know people literally do take their kitchen sink with them - people take excessive amounts of carry on and on many flights it's not uncommon for bags to end up having to be checked on boarding once they run out of overhead bin space.

Because you have zone based boarding many people often don't end up with their bags directly above them on a plane so the whole boarding (and subsequent leaving the plane) simply becomes a nightmare.