#265750 9-Feb-2020 12:17
Hi.

Heading to Hawaii in a couple of months and will be looking to rent a 12 seater van for 5 days for our family group.

Got some quotes from smaller rental companies but they dont seem to offer full insurance or if they do then it is reasonably expensive.

I'll be using my ANZ credit card travel insurance, but the only rental cars covered are sedans and station wagons, not minivans.

Read through some of the old forum posts here, so just wanted to double check that this quote; from a rental car aggregator site, appears to include everything that I should need to ensure we are covered?

Thanks



  #2414982 9-Feb-2020 12:17
Allow me to introduce you folks to our new travel community: TravelTalk NZ.

 

We hope to see you there!

 




I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.

  #2415002 9-Feb-2020 13:10
I'd just double check that cover is also applicable to non US citizens.

 

 

 
 
 
 




  #2415043 9-Feb-2020 13:35
sbiddle:

 

I'd just double check that cover is also applicable to non US citizens.

 

 

Thanks. 

 

Quote is from happytoursusa.com. You select country of residence during quote process and just re-checked and USA isn't in the list.

