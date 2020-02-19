Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Travel (planes, train, cruise)What is an airline's "Standard fare"


#267962 19-Feb-2020 21:27
I use Air NZ as an example, it is not unique.

 

You can buy a flexible fare, and change e.g. the date of travel maybe for a fee and price difference. But if you look at the terms and conditions on the Air NZ website:

 

" Different ticket prices

 

   If our standard fare for your new flight is higher, you need to pay the difference."

 

https://www.airnewzealand.co.nz/bookings-faqs#cost-domestic

 

So, what is Air NZ's "standard fare" and what is the "difference"? I feel it may not the web fare for the date we wish to move our booking to, and nowhere can I find a definition of "standard fare".

 

In @sbiddle's writings linked to in another post referring to AirNZ, he writes "Each of these fare classes is set at a fixed price which is published and publicly accessible." https://traveltalk.nz/news-opinion/airline/air-nz-cuts-entry-level-domestic-airfares/ It that is so, then it is not in a published form that I can find, and I spent more time that I should looking. Are these the "standard fare"?

 

I ask as someone asked me what would happen if they needed to change their dates of travel.

 

As an example, but let's not get in a Jetstar discussion. A few years back I was crooker than a crook dog, and had to move a flight on Jetstar. I'd paid $280, and looked to change the flight to 4 months later. I couldn't do the change on the web, so phoned up to make the change. I was charged the difference on a fare of $344, even though the internet prices were considerably lower (cant remember exactly). Got told that no, the web price is not their standard price and that I would have to pay the difference between what I paid and the standard fare. That fare was in excess of any of the web fares visible on that day. 

 

 

Allow me to introduce you folks to our new travel community: TravelTalk NZ.

 

We hope to see you there!

 




I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.

I see the standard fare as if you hopped on now, to check the price. As compared to hopping on 2 months ago

 
 
 
 


A standard fare is just that - the ticket price you pay for an airfare.

 

With Air NZ if you change a seat, seat+bag or flexitime airfare you'll pay the a $50 change fee + the fare difference between your fare and the cheapest fare on the flight you want to change to that has the same fare basis. If you have a flexidate fare (totally stupid name) you pay no change fee, just the fare difference.

 

Airfare prices for each booking class are readily accessible in GDS so can be viewed with any service that has access to GDS platforms such as KVS tool or Expert Flyer. 

