If you travel to AU alot (which I do) this might be of value to you - Quick way to fast track to silver/gold/platinum
https://www.qantas.com/au/en/frequent-flyer/member-specials/double-status-credits-open-feb20.html
Thanks for heads up. Registered. Have 4 flights to Asia.
ren1316:
Thanks for heads up. Registered. Have 4 flights to Asia.
you need to register before you book, can't be for bookings you already have