Travel (planes, train, cruise)Longboard on aircraft


#267984 22-Feb-2020 00:35
I'm flying to San Francisco in late March to take advantage of Air New Zealand's North America sale (get in uick, ends this Sunday).

 

I am going to take my electric longboard with me but Air NZ says these items are prohibited and cannot be taken on-board:

 

  • Hoverboard, Mini-Segway, solo wheel, air wheel, balance wheel, Lithium powered skateboard or Personal transportation devices with on-board storage and similar lithium battery powered small recreational vehicles

I will be taking the battery off (and renting one in San Francisco) so it cannot be powered on. The only items still attached would be the two small motors and the ESC.

 

I emailed Air NZ but they have yet to respond. What are my chances on my board getting rejected?





  #2425207 22-Feb-2020 00:35
Allow me to introduce you folks to our new travel community: TravelTalk NZ.

 

We hope to see you there!

 




I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.

  #2425216 22-Feb-2020 02:17
If you’re able to hire a battery, presumably you could hire an entire board? Would probably be a whole lot easier all round.




