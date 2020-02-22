I'm flying to San Francisco in late March to take advantage of Air New Zealand's North America sale (get in uick, ends this Sunday).

I am going to take my electric longboard with me but Air NZ says these items are prohibited and cannot be taken on-board:

Hoverboard, Mini-Segway, solo wheel, air wheel, balance wheel, Lithium powered skateboard or Personal transportation devices with on-board storage and similar lithium battery powered small recreational vehicles

I will be taking the battery off (and renting one in San Francisco) so it cannot be powered on. The only items still attached would be the two small motors and the ESC.

I emailed Air NZ but they have yet to respond. What are my chances on my board getting rejected?