This I must admit is a innovation after a long time from Airnz - i am not a fan of their business product , but this seems like a good move.
https://www.businessinsider.com.au/air-new-zealand-economy-sleep-pods-lie-flat-bed-skynest-2020-2?r=US&IR=T
Air New ZealandA rendering of the new Skynest.
- Air New Zealand just unveiled a new economy-cabin sleeping pod for its long-haul planes.
- The sleep pods, called the Skynest, would offer lie-flat beds for some economy passengers who pay extra for access to it. There would only be six on each plane – Air New Zealand’s long-haul planes typically carry at least 200 economy passengers.
- The product is still in the research phase – the airline said it would make a final decision about implementing in late-2021.