From the absence of lee cloths, seat belts etc, it doesn't look likely that these will be occupied during take of and landing. If that is true, passengers who pay for the bed will also need a seat.



In that case, this is likely to be quite an expensive offering.



It looks like the six bunks will occupy comparable space to 8-12 seats.



If we assume that only one passenger is allocated to each bed, I would guess that a bunk add on would more than double the cost of an economy ticket, making the market for this product quite neigh.



There may be a niche case for it on the Auckland - Newark route. The extremely long distance, and associated high fuel load will drastically cut into payload for passengers / cargo. If a plane has its interior tailored for that route, you might as well go for a lower density layout (usually done via a higher ratio of premium classes compared to economy), and space consuming idea's like this may be viable. If a general plane is used (with a high density layout), it will just need to fly with a bunch of seats empty to keep weight down.

I am quite interested to see how this pans out, especially the price point it is offered at.