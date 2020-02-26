Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTravel (planes, train, cruise)AirNZ Skynest : Can the sheep now sleep ?


117 posts

Master Geek


#268058 26-Feb-2020 09:55
Send private message quote this post

This I must admit is a innovation after a long time from Airnz -  i am not a fan of their business product , but this seems like a good move. 

 

https://www.businessinsider.com.au/air-new-zealand-economy-sleep-pods-lie-flat-bed-skynest-2020-2?r=US&IR=T

 

Air New ZealandA rendering of the new Skynest.

 

  • Air New Zealand just unveiled a new economy-cabin sleeping pod for its long-haul planes.
  • The sleep pods, called the Skynest, would offer lie-flat beds for some economy passengers who pay extra for access to it. There would only be six on each plane – Air New Zealand’s long-haul planes typically carry at least 200 economy passengers.
  • The product is still in the research phase – the airline said it would make a final decision about implementing in late-2021.

Air New Zealand Sky NestAir New

Create new topic
5775 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2427247 26-Feb-2020 09:55
Send private message quote this post

Allow me to introduce you folks to our new travel community: TravelTalk NZ.

 

We hope to see you there!

 




I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.

Mad Scientist
21462 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2427260 26-Feb-2020 10:13
Send private message quote this post

looks great. they just need a pole for me to stick the tablet/laptop on so i can use it when lying flat. i presume it also comes with strap belts for the body.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

 
 
 
 


1297 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2427263 26-Feb-2020 10:19
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

yay for mile-high club comfort :D

 

 




helping others at evgenyk.nz

1496 posts

Uber Geek


  #2427267 26-Feb-2020 10:24
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

I assume you wouldn't be booking a bed for the entire 18 hour trip? So part of the flight in your chair and part in the nest? So more than 6 passengers can use the Skynest, maybe 3 per bed rotated throughout the flight? Still only 18 people get a flat snooze, and that's on the long flight. 

 

I wonder if I'm travelling with the fam, we can book one nest and rotate them through.

 

 

804 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2427291 26-Feb-2020 11:04
Send private message quote this post

Just awesome! 




The little things make the biggest difference.

Mad Scientist
21462 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2427367 26-Feb-2020 11:25
Send private message quote this post

BlueShift:

 

I assume you wouldn't be booking a bed for the entire 18 hour trip? So part of the flight in your chair and part in the nest? So more than 6 passengers can use the Skynest, maybe 3 per bed rotated throughout the flight? Still only 18 people get a flat snooze, and that's on the long flight. 

 

I wonder if I'm travelling with the fam, we can book one nest and rotate them through.

 

 

 

 

i can just see facebook videos of fights going on, with someone booking 1 hr and then not leaving the bed, or unable to be roused from their sleep, etc




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Mad Scientist
21462 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2427368 26-Feb-2020 11:26
Send private message quote this post

kobiak:

 

yay for mile-high club comfort :D

 

 

 

 

i think it's one person per bed from the way it's built




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

 
 
 
 


695 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2427385 26-Feb-2020 12:02
Send private message quote this post

From the absence of lee cloths, seat belts etc, it doesn't look likely that these will be occupied during take of and landing. If that is true, passengers who pay for the bed will also need a seat.

In that case, this is likely to be quite an expensive offering.

It looks like the six bunks will occupy comparable space to 8-12 seats.

If we assume that only one passenger is allocated to each bed, I would guess that a bunk add on would more than double the cost of an economy ticket, making the market for this product quite neigh.

There may be a niche case for it on the Auckland - Newark route. The extremely long distance, and associated high fuel load will drastically cut into payload for passengers / cargo. If a plane has its interior tailored for that route, you might as well go for a lower density layout (usually done via a higher ratio of premium classes compared to economy), and space consuming idea's like this may be viable. If a general plane is used (with a high density layout), it will just need to fly with a bunch of seats empty to keep weight down.

 

I am quite interested to see how this pans out, especially the price point it is offered at.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

New Vodafone mobile data plans with unlimited data
Posted 26-Feb-2020 06:55

Vodafone launches innovation initiatives to help businesses use 5G
Posted 26-Feb-2020 05:00

Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM brings massive sound and extreme bass
Posted 25-Feb-2020 09:00

Withings launches three new devices to help monitor heart health from home
Posted 13-Feb-2020 20:05

Auckland start-up Yourcar matches new car buyers with dealerships
Posted 13-Feb-2020 18:05

School gardens go high tech to teach kids the importance of technology
Posted 13-Feb-2020 11:10

Malwarebytes finds Mac threats outpace Windows for the first time
Posted 13-Feb-2020 08:01

Amazon launches Echo Show 8 in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 8-Feb-2020 20:36

Vodafone New Zealand starts two year partnership with LetsPlay.Live
Posted 28-Jan-2020 11:24

Ring launches indoor-only security camera
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:26

New report findings will help schools implement the digital technologies curriculum content
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:25

N4L to upgrade & support wireless internet inside schools
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:22

Netflix releases 21 Studio Ghibli works
Posted 22-Jan-2020 11:42

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.