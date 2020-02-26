Air NZ has announced a ‘sleep pod’ concept for economy class. Sounds interesting but it’s short on detail at this point.

Looking at the images and the video it seems these are permanent beds - not seats that convert to lie-flat. I’m thinking that the plan must be that the beds would be shared by different people for a set period during any given flight (with change of linen etc). It wouldn’t be great or make sense to be confined to a horizontal position for the whole of a 17-hour flight - meals, IFE etc.

Maybe you’ll book a seat with an optional add-on of, say, a six-hour sleeping period.