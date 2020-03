NPCtom: Hi everyone, I was just wondering what everyones experiences with paper passport application processing times was. It's a child application sent on Sunday 24th Feb but I didn't get a confirmation email until the 2nd March. Using the standard service. Cheers,

Was it an new application or a renewal? renewals are generally quicker..

I had an adult renewal done last month, Submitted on 11th, received confirmation on the 13th, it was completed and dispatched on the 18th

From Memory Kids passports often take a bit longer, but I would still expect it to be finished by the end of the week