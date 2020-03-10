Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTravel (planes, train, cruise)NZ still not to join Global Entry


3127 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#268284 10-Mar-2020 09:53
Send private message quote this post

I asked the last government in 2017 about whether NZ would consider joining Global Entry - for those of you who fly semi-regularly to the United States, you'll understand what the program is and why it would be a boon for anyone who ever has to deal with the absolute clusterfork that is CBP and TSA. Back then, the response was "nope". I've recently enquired again and gotten another response out of the current minister which I've enclosed below.

 

Sadly, the slightly faster screening at Houston remains the best we're going to get. It seems based on the fact the answer hasn't deviated in three years that NZ will never get access to Trusted Traveller programs, and we'll just have to suck it up and be the "odd ones out" stuck in the slow queue.

 

Thank you for your email to me dated 4 February 2020 expressing your interest in the United States trusted traveller programme and inquiring about the possibility of New Zealand taking steps, as Australia has, to obtain access to trusted traveller programs when visiting the United States.

Like my predecessors, Hon Kris Faafoi and Hon Meka Whaitiri, I do appreciate your interest in this matter and welcome your feedback as a regular traveller to the United States. You can be assured that the New Zealand Government is very committed to improving the travel experience for inbound and outbound travellers.

I note your comment that Hon Meka Whaitiri had previously advised you that that the New Zealand Customs Service (Customs) had looked into New Zealand citizens travelling to the United States accessing the Global Entry Program, and determined that there would be limited uptake which would not justify the costs of joining the program.

Your recent correspondence asks if, as Minister of Customs, I would reconsider this position and investigate whether there is potentially a renewed appetite for New Zealand obtaining access to these programs. My Customs officials have discussed this matter with their American counterparts in the last fortnight, and it is clear that the transaction costs of negotiating the agreement and then maintaining the requisite security protocols on behalf of United States Customs and Border Protection, would still be too high. At this time, there is still not a compelling case for Customs to negotiate the necessary international agreements with United States Customs and Border Protection.

You may find it useful to know that Customs, together with other New Zealand border agencies, has a very broad suite of seamless travel initiatives for all travellers arriving or departing New Zealand. Some of these initiatives include; the removal of departure cards, expansion of the New Zealand Customs eGate programme to a larger group of countries, ongoing facilitation of trans-Tasman cruise ship travel, and the digital arrival card trial. Customs also continues to review and assess new ways in which we can expedite New Zealander's travel across the world.

Create new topic
5780 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2435486 10-Mar-2020 09:53
Send private message quote this post

Allow me to introduce you folks to our new travel community: TravelTalk NZ.

 

We hope to see you there!

 




I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.

28726 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2435497 10-Mar-2020 10:07
Send private message quote this post

Hardly surprising. A good source I asked about this around a year ago indicated we were looking well into the tens of millions on setup and ongoing costs for this and that it would simply never happen.

 

Plenty of those who travel to the US frequently have an APEC card anyway which is pretty easy to get in NZ and speeds up the arrival process in a similar way. 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Spark launches 5G Starter Fund
Posted 8-Mar-2020 19:19

TRENDnet launches high-performance WiFi Mesh Router System
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:48

Sony boosts full-frame lens line-up with introduction of FE 20mm F1.8 G large-aperture ultra-wide-angle prime Lens
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:44

Vector and Spark teamed up on smart metering initiative
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:42

Schneider Electric launches new PDL Pro Series designed specifically for the commercial building market
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:39

Kiwi app Pedigree DentaStix Studios uses pet images to counter impact of negative social media Content
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:32

Samsung expands to New Zealand in 5G Networks Deal with Spark
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:17

New Vodafone mobile data plans with unlimited data
Posted 26-Feb-2020 06:55

Vodafone launches innovation initiatives to help businesses use 5G
Posted 26-Feb-2020 05:00

Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM brings massive sound and extreme bass
Posted 25-Feb-2020 09:00

Withings launches three new devices to help monitor heart health from home
Posted 13-Feb-2020 20:05

Auckland start-up Yourcar matches new car buyers with dealerships
Posted 13-Feb-2020 18:05

School gardens go high tech to teach kids the importance of technology
Posted 13-Feb-2020 11:10

Malwarebytes finds Mac threats outpace Windows for the first time
Posted 13-Feb-2020 08:01

Amazon launches Echo Show 8 in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 8-Feb-2020 20:36


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.