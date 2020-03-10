Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#268295 10-Mar-2020 17:00
Wife and I have been planning this cruise since last year.

 

A few weeks ago our cruise to asian destinations was cancelled with full refund. (Celebrity) We then booked another one more to he middle east but ends up in Naples then Rome as our disembarkation so can see where this is going. NCL is the line in question but as yet we havnt been informed of the cancellation. But we know full well our embarkation port of Dubai has stopped cruise ships from entering.

 

Its funny how the cruise lines play chicken with you when these things happen. Knowing full well they stand to gain when people cancel before they decide to cancel and give a full refund. We have cruise credits coming out of our ears I suspect by the end of this.

 

The plan now is Aussie on the Ghan and Indian Pacific which we still have to book.

 

We were booked to fly out next week for the current cruise.

 

Difficult times for sure




  #2435823 10-Mar-2020 17:07
There is going to be serious discounting in the cruise industry over the next few years, because for the next couple of months cruising is going to be totally dead.......

 

On reflection with Norovirus and now COVID-19 those "Love boat" lyrics in the 80s were pretty prophetic....

 

*The love boat soon will be making another run
The love boat promises something for everyone

 
 
 
 




  #2435827 10-Mar-2020 17:11
Yes so true




