Cant manage booking online because it prompts to contact them at 0800 number.
Has anyone experienced this ? Any other way to contact them ?
Thanks
Allow me to introduce you folks to our new travel community: TravelTalk NZ.
We hope to see you there!
I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.
I think it’s to be expected given the circumstances, perhaps try their direct number, 09 357 3000.
Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff) | Sharesies (ref code) | My technology disclosure
You could try email?
Aside from that, they published a media release yesterday saying 'bare with them'..... it seems like the whole world is calling them.
Keep trying online and phone
If you're not flying within the coming days maybe wait a bit and try later this week. With those travel restrictions you'll be waiting in a queue of possibly hundreds of people, if not more. Good luck! No easy way out other than perseverance I'm afraid.