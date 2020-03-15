Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTravel (planes, train, cruise)Unable to contact Air New Zealand


179 posts

Master Geek


#268359 15-Mar-2020 08:06
Send private message quote this post

I am trying to contact air nz via their 0800 numbers but cant contact feom last 3 days. Call is connected and then getting disconnected after initual announcement that they are experiencing high volume of calls.

Cant manage booking online because it prompts to contact them at 0800 number.

Has anyone experienced this ? Any other way to contact them ?
Thanks

Create new topic
5784 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2438368 15-Mar-2020 08:06
Send private message quote this post

Allow me to introduce you folks to our new travel community: TravelTalk NZ.

 

We hope to see you there!

 




I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.

398 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2438373 15-Mar-2020 08:20
Send private message quote this post

I think it’s to be expected given the circumstances, perhaps try their direct number, 09 357 3000. 

 
 
 
 


BDFL - Memuneh
65763 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2438377 15-Mar-2020 08:24
Send private message quote this post

Air NZ is processing a huge number of calls, as it would be expected. Persist in your attempts.




Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff) | Sharesies (ref code) | My technology disclosure 

1932 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2438382 15-Mar-2020 08:32
Send private message quote this post

You could try email?

 

Aside from that, they published a media release yesterday saying 'bare with them'..... it seems like the whole world is calling them. 

 

 

 

Keep trying online and phone

 

 

2988 posts

Uber Geek


  #2438386 15-Mar-2020 08:41
Send private message quote this post

If you're not flying within the coming days maybe wait a bit and try later this week. With those travel restrictions you'll be waiting in a queue of possibly hundreds of people, if not more. Good luck! No easy way out other than perseverance I'm afraid.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Spark launches 5G Starter Fund
Posted 8-Mar-2020 19:19

TRENDnet launches high-performance WiFi Mesh Router System
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:48

Sony boosts full-frame lens line-up with introduction of FE 20mm F1.8 G large-aperture ultra-wide-angle prime Lens
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:44

Vector and Spark teamed up on smart metering initiative
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:42

Schneider Electric launches new PDL Pro Series designed specifically for the commercial building market
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:39

Kiwi app Pedigree DentaStix Studios uses pet images to counter impact of negative social media Content
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:32

Samsung expands to New Zealand in 5G Networks Deal with Spark
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:17

New Vodafone mobile data plans with unlimited data
Posted 26-Feb-2020 06:55

Vodafone launches innovation initiatives to help businesses use 5G
Posted 26-Feb-2020 05:00

Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM brings massive sound and extreme bass
Posted 25-Feb-2020 09:00

Withings launches three new devices to help monitor heart health from home
Posted 13-Feb-2020 20:05

Auckland start-up Yourcar matches new car buyers with dealerships
Posted 13-Feb-2020 18:05

School gardens go high tech to teach kids the importance of technology
Posted 13-Feb-2020 11:10

Malwarebytes finds Mac threats outpace Windows for the first time
Posted 13-Feb-2020 08:01

Amazon launches Echo Show 8 in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 8-Feb-2020 20:36


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.