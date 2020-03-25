Hi all,

My wife and I had a return trip to Europe via China booked for May, obviously we would now like to refund and the airlines have told me they will refund the tickets if flights to China are still not going ahead (which it looks like they will not be).

However the cash refund goes to the travel agent and the travel agent has told me they have a new policy that they keep the refund and only offer a travel credit which is valid for one year.

That to me sounds like crap, they get cash back from the airline and will not pass it back to the customer, I am not sure what the legalities are here but would like to think I am entitled to the cash, I would prefer the cash over a credit any day.

My problem is my travel agent is playing hardball saying this is their policy and thats it, I want to know where I go from here, ill fight this with all I have but need some direction here.

I know under the consumer guaranties act you can refuse a replacement item if what you bought was faulty and demand money back instead, maybe its the same situation here?



Anyone have any advice?



P:S, I want to name and shame the agency also so others are aware, its STA Travel.