Travel agent not refund canceled flight to China


Hi all,

 

 

 

My wife and I had a return trip to Europe via China booked for May, obviously we would now like to refund and the airlines have told me they will refund the tickets if flights to China are still not going ahead (which it looks like they will not be).

 

However the cash refund goes to the travel agent and the travel agent has told me they have a new policy that they keep the refund and only offer a travel credit which is valid for one year.

 

That to me sounds like crap, they get cash back from the airline and will not pass it back to the customer, I am not sure what the legalities are here but would like to think I am entitled to the cash, I would prefer the cash over a credit any day.

 

My problem is my travel agent is playing hardball saying this is their policy and thats it, I want to know where I go from here, ill fight this with all I have but need some direction here.

 

I know under the consumer guaranties act you can refuse a replacement item if what you bought was faulty and demand money back instead, maybe its the same situation here?

Anyone have any advice?

P:S, I want to name and shame the agency also so others are aware, its STA Travel.

Which policy did you sign when booking ? Did they notify you of the change of policy and get you to sign the new one ?

 

I'd contact CAB for advice (if open) and go from there.

 

 




XPD / Gavin / DemiseNZ

 

Arrma RC Owner ? Check out Arrma Addicts Auckland

 
 
 
 


CGA. You get should get a refund in the same way you paid. For more information on how to proceed use the Consumer Protection website.




And if he plays hardball, here is the relevant CGA section. His policy cannot be a contract out of the law.




