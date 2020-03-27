Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Can the World afford to have tourism & international conferences after Covid?


#268579 27-Mar-2020 08:19
Once this Covid crisis has ended these are the things that should not resume:

 

1.)  Tourism to and from other countries.  Visiting family in other countries.  Business trips.   No longer viable, replace with skype and similar technologies.

 

2.)  International conferences.  Not needed, G20 leaders proved that yesterday with a video conference.

 

3.)  All immigration needs to cease except for our UN refugee quota.  Refugees would still be welcomed to NZ after a strict quarantine period.  Airport hotels could be used for this.

 

Air cargo flights would be allowed with flight crews using four or five star type motels at the airport.   They would do all their own cooking & units would be stocked with food & drinks prior to arrival.  This would minimise contact with others. 

 

NZ, Australia, & some other countries could do this.   This scheme would likely be unworkable in Europe and other countries with land borders.

 

Do I think this will ever happen - very unlikely!   Do I think it should - absolutely.  The next pandemic could be just years away.

  #2447659 27-Mar-2020 08:19
  #2447671 27-Mar-2020 08:29
One person supports this post
yeah it will resume as it was. every major event happened in the past had its influence but after some time things went back to normal. 9/11, swine flu, birds flu, etc, etc, etc. We will learn how to live with it, thus resume normal life style.




  #2447674 27-Mar-2020 08:32
You are kidding right?

 

 

 

I work so that I can travel and experience the world. 

 

 

 

Yes I am working from home and using video conferencing, but I can assure that I and my team are about 20% as effective as we are when we are in the office. I communicated daily with my team in Sydney but travel there once a month. I can get more done in 2 days on the ground in Sydney than I can get done in a month of video conferences.

 

 

 

And you want me to never give my mother, father and sister a hug again?

 

 

 

 

  #2447677 27-Mar-2020 08:37
One person supports this post
We won't have any jobs for refugees Look at the number of kiwis that have lost jobs!

