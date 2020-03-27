Once this Covid crisis has ended these are the things that should not resume:

1.) Tourism to and from other countries. Visiting family in other countries. Business trips. No longer viable, replace with skype and similar technologies.

2.) International conferences. Not needed, G20 leaders proved that yesterday with a video conference.

3.) All immigration needs to cease except for our UN refugee quota. Refugees would still be welcomed to NZ after a strict quarantine period. Airport hotels could be used for this.

Air cargo flights would be allowed with flight crews using four or five star type motels at the airport. They would do all their own cooking & units would be stocked with food & drinks prior to arrival. This would minimise contact with others.

NZ, Australia, & some other countries could do this. This scheme would likely be unworkable in Europe and other countries with land borders.

Do I think this will ever happen - very unlikely! Do I think it should - absolutely. The next pandemic could be just years away.