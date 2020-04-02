Hi,
I have $1000+ in flights booked over Easter, which AirNZ have Cancelled,
They are refusing to offer a Refund, (just a 'credit for use in the next 12 months') -
Of which I have no use for, and as they have not provided the services, for which I paid,
As I paid via Credit Card, I would suspect, I have some grounds for Requesting a charge back(refund) from the Bank, via the Credit Card.
Does anyone have experience in this process, and know what the requirements are to get a Refund via the C/card?
(There is going to be a lot of people in this situation, - with Air NZ refusing to provide Refunds, - even know they have not provided the services, they were contracted to provide.)