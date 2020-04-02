Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
COVID-19 Flights cancelled by Airline - C/card Charge backs?


#269694 2-Apr-2020 17:48
Hi, 

 

I have $1000+ in flights booked over Easter, which AirNZ have Cancelled, 

 

They are refusing to offer a Refund, (just a 'credit for use in the next 12 months') -

Of which I have no use for, and as they have not provided the services, for which I paid, 
As I paid via Credit Card, I would suspect, I have some grounds for Requesting a charge back(refund) from the Bank, via the Credit Card.

 

 

 

Does anyone have experience in this process, and know what the requirements are to get a Refund via the C/card?  
(There is going to be a lot of people in this situation, - with Air NZ refusing to provide Refunds, - even know they have not provided the services, they were contracted to provide.)

  #2453220 2-Apr-2020 18:00
Dude, there is a ban on non-essential flights, Air NZ is not at fault here. Have you heard the Prime Minister’s exhortation to bed kind’?

 

In respect of your question - you accepted the refund policy when you booked the ticket. The policy was recently amended to provide a full-value refund. Air NZ is being pretty reasonable.

 

Your only option is to make a claim against travel insurance. Oh - you didn’t take out travel insurance, did you.

 

Be reasonable.

 

 




  #2453222 2-Apr-2020 18:02
BlinkyBill:

 

Dude, there is a ban on non-essential flights, Air NZ is not at fault here. Have you heard the Prime Minister’s exhortation to bed kind’?

 

In respect of your question - you accepted the refund policy when you booked the ticket. The policy was recently amended to provide a full-value refund. Air NZ is being pretty reasonable.

 

Your only option is to make a claim against travel insurance. Oh - you didn’t take out travel insurance, did you.

 

Be reasonable.

 

 

Travel insurance generally doesn't cover pandemics.

