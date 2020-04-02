Dude, there is a ban on non-essential flights, Air NZ is not at fault here. Have you heard the Prime Minister’s exhortation to bed kind’?

In respect of your question - you accepted the refund policy when you booked the ticket. The policy was recently amended to provide a full-value refund. Air NZ is being pretty reasonable.

Your only option is to make a claim against travel insurance. Oh - you didn’t take out travel insurance, did you.

Be reasonable.