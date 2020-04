I would think that *if* international travel, particularly to somewhere like the Philippines has opened up by June, you'd have to go into quarantine there for a couple of weeks. How long were you thinking of going?

As has already been pointed out; no insurance, no guarantee of flight schedules, not much if anything open, poor health system... Stay put is my advice.

We were going to travel to Thailand in August for a family wedding. The plan was to buy tickets around the end of January. Then Covid-19 started getting crazy so we decided to hold off until the begining of April to make that purchase. Halfway through March we canned the idea of going and sent our apologies through. If that wedding goes ahead, we can attend via Skype or similar :-)